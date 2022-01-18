YouTube scales back original series to invest in other areas

YouTube is cutting its investment in original programming, ending a six-year experiment with making premium television shows under veteran entertainment executive Susanne Daniels.

YouTube will still fund original programming for kids and Black creators, and it will honor existing commitments, the company said Tuesday in a blog post. But the Alphabet Inc.-owned business is redirecting other spending to Shorts, a feature designed to rival TikTok, and live shopping. Daniels will leave YouTube on March 1.

Subscribe to Ad Age now for award-winning news and insight.

Daniels joined YouTube in 2015 to create a slate of original dramas, comedies and unscripted series, aiming to attract high-end advertisers and persuade more of the site’s users to pay for a premium service. She commissioned the hit series “Cobra Kai,” as well as some popular documentaries. But YouTube’s interest in original series waned, and it stopped funding scripted programming in recent years.