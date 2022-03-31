Zillow's romantic pool-hopping ad promotes app in hot housing market

In the busy housing market, Zillow wants to remain top-of-mind, even as rising interest rates may normalize prices. The real estate company today debuted two new commercials as part of its “There’s No Place Like Zillow” brand campaign.
One spot highlights the brand’s new “Homes to Compare” feature where homebuyers can make side-by-side comparisons. The ad dramatizes the feature by showing a couple pool-hopping in several residential backyards. The spot has romantic undertones, though it is not quite as steamy as last year's "Saturday Night Live" Zillow spoof. Another spot shows the real-life experience buyers can find when they immerse themselves in the Zillow app.