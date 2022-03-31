Zillow's romantic pool-hopping ad promotes app in hot housing market

Jen Berger, VP of creative services at Zillow, said the spots are inspired by actual consumer truths.

“We heard customers strongly relate to the creative because it resembles what actually plays out in their heads when using the Zillow app,” she said. “They imagine their lives in the homes and all the possibilities, as they interact on Zillow."

Both spots were created with Fig, which has worked with Zillow for the last two years. They will run on broadcast TV and Zillow’s social channels.