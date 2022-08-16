Amazon strikes deal with Nielsen to measure NFL 'Thursday Night Football' ratings

Amazon’s streamed NFL games “will be measured and processed like all other NFL games, using Nielsen’s panel, allowing for the same metrics to be reported across all other national networks, continued trending and comparability,” according to the statement.

The deal is big for Nielsen and Amazon, given that NFL games and related pre- and post-game programming accounted for the top 27 live telecasts and 47 of the top 50 in 2021. Then again, Amazon has been managing down advertiser expectations that "Thursday Night Football" on Prime will deliver audiences as big Fox did last season.

One question is why Amazon—given its wealth of purchase information—would sell against the same age-gender demographics that the TV industry has been desperately trying to move past. Amazon in the statement did hint, without providing detail, that it will also be giving advertisers access to sales and other behavioral information beyond buckets of age-gender gross rating points.

After all, Prime members with access to football broadcasts will, by definition, be among Amazon’s 80 million Prime households, opening opportunities to sell TV ads targeting people who buy—or just shop for without buying yet—all kinds of things.

“Our collaboration with Nielsen will allow us to provide advertisers with familiar campaign measurement to make apples-to-apples comparisons across their multi-channel media investments,” said Srishti Gupta, director of media measurement for Amazon Ads. “Addtionally, advertisers will have access to metrics from Amazon that will provide actionable insights to understand brand awareness, engagement and sales. This powerful combination of first and third-party measurement is something only Amazon can provide.”