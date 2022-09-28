Amazon will rebrand Epix as MGM+

Amazon.com Inc. will rebrand the Epix TV streaming service and related channels as MGM+, in its first big change to the business after acquiring it earlier this year with the purchase of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Inc.

The new name will go into effect in January, the company said in a statement Wednesday. MGM will continue to invest in original programming for the channels, including shows such as “Hotel Cocaine” and “Belgravia: The Next Chapter.” It will also offer a library of films produced by MGM and other studios, such as “No Time to Die,” “House of Gucci,” and “Licorice Pizza.”