Media

Amazon will rebrand Epix as MGM+

Amazon acquired the business earlier this year when it bought Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Inc.
Published on September 28, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Sephora, SheaMoisture, Stitch Fix, Ritz-Carlton back Hearst Magazines’ ‘Celebrate Black’ event
Credit: MGM

Amazon.com Inc. will rebrand the Epix TV streaming service and related channels as MGM+, in its first big change to the business after acquiring it earlier this year with the purchase of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Inc.

The new name will go into effect in January, the company said in a statement Wednesday. MGM will continue to invest in original programming for the channels, including shows such as “Hotel Cocaine” and “Belgravia: The Next Chapter.” It will also offer a library of films produced by MGM and other studios, such as “No Time to Die,” “House of Gucci,” and “Licorice Pizza.”

 

Ad Age Next: Streaming

Get your tickets for the Nov. 10 event in New York
Register here

Amazon acquired the famed Hollywood studio for $8.5 billion in a deal that closed in March. The online retailing giant already operates the Prime Video service as well as Freevee, an ad-supported streaming service. 

Read more: 2021 was the year of the 'plus' platform

More news from Ad Age
Tide enlists NFL stars to help them wash fans' lucky jerseys
Jack Neff
Why brands are taking livestream shopping off Facebook and TikTok
Erika Wheless
From hot tub dinners to feet on the table, KFC's delivery ads remind you of reasons to get takeout
Alexandra Jardine

Epix was founded in 2008 by MGM, Paramount Global and Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. as a way to get recurring revenue for their films from cable TV subscribers. MGM bought out its partners five years ago.

—Bloomberg News

Subscribe to Ad Age

Sign up now for the latest industry news and analysis
Click here
More news about Amazon
You won’t see beer ads on Amazon’s ‘Thursday Night Football’
Amazon's first 'Thursday Night Football' broadcast beats forecasts
Parker Herren
Amazon's NFL advertisers include Mercedes, DraftKings and Little Caesars
Garett Sloane

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Sephora, SheaMoisture, Stitch Fix, Ritz-Carlton back Hearst Magazines’ ‘Celebrate Black’ event

Sephora, SheaMoisture, Stitch Fix, Ritz-Carlton back Hearst Magazines’ ‘Celebrate Black’ event
OpenAP brings targeted audiences to programmatic market—to break down TV ad buying silos

OpenAP brings targeted audiences to programmatic market—to break down TV ad buying silos
‘Saturday Night Live’ opens 48th season and other fall TV premieres: The Week Ahead

‘Saturday Night Live’ opens 48th season and other fall TV premieres: The Week Ahead
Fox Entertainment CEO exits to lead Roku's streaming channel

Fox Entertainment CEO exits to lead Roku's streaming channel
NFL signs Apple Music as Super Bowl halftime show sponsor in $250 million deal

NFL signs Apple Music as Super Bowl halftime show sponsor in $250 million deal
Amazon's first 'Thursday Night Football' broadcast beats forecasts

Amazon's first 'Thursday Night Football' broadcast beats forecasts
CPG brands shifting to connected TV faster than other categories

CPG brands shifting to connected TV faster than other categories
Byron Allen's McDonald's lawsuit survives latest dismissal effort, set for May trial

Byron Allen's McDonald's lawsuit survives latest dismissal effort, set for May trial