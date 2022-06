With viewership rising, the league aimed to collect much more than the $90 million a year it received under the previous agreement. Apple is paying a minimum guarantee worth $250 million per year, according to Sports Business Journal.

MLS struck a deal with Apple partly because it would allow the league to showcase its games in one place and boost MLS’s popularity globally, especially since the league features many players from foreign countries, according to Commissioner Don Garber.

“What we’re trying to do here is aggregate as much of our content together to make it easy for our fans, wherever they are, however they consume,” Garber said during a press conference Tuesday.

The agreement means that Disney’s ESPN+ streaming service will lose the MLS games it has been airing at the end of the year. The league is still in talks to sell its traditional TV rights. Asked about ESPN, Garber told reporters that “we’re in discussions for them to continue with us.”