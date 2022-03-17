The stories behind Time’s ‘Resilience’ and ‘Agony’ Ukraine covers

Time magazine is out with two covers this morning—one headlined “The Resilience of Ukraine” and the other “The Agony of Ukraine.” The “Resilience” cover features an aerial view of an art installation created by the French artist JR. It’s captioned, “A 148-ft. photo of Valeriia, a 5-year-old Ukrainian refugee, is held up by more than 100 people outside the National Opera in Lviv on March 14.”

As Edward Felsenthal, editor-in-chief and CEO of Time, writes in his editor’s letter, Valeriia ...

... comes from President Volodymyr Zelensky’s hometown and, with her mother Taisiia, recently fled to Poland, leaving behind her brother and father. “It was very hard to leave Ukraine, very hard,” Taisiia tells Time in this issue, “but everyone wants to take care of their children.”

Felsenthal notes that the street outside Lviv’s National Opera is named Freedom Avenue.