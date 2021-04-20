Bloomberg Quicktake unveils four new shows and trio of distribution partnerships
Bloomberg Quicktake, the more-casual, online-oriented business news network of the Bloomberg empire, unveiled four new shows, new distribution partnerships and a modest list of celebrity hosts in a bid to strengthen its buy-side appeal at this year's upfronts.
This spring, Quicktake will launch "Morning, Noon and Night," a show hosted by longtime Bloomberg anchor Francine Lacqua. In the summer, "The Prof G Show" will debut, an explainer series with NYU Stern professor Scott Galloway that takes clear aim at the video style popular on YouTube and social media. And in the fall, Quicktake will debut "How I Got Here," an interview series hosted by NBA athlete Chris Paul, and "The Business of Fashion," a weekly show featuring Imran Amed.
Quicktake also announced new distribution deals with Amazon's Fire TV, VIZIO and ridesharing service Lyft. The network's upfront featured representatives from AT&T and financial services company Ally.
Bloomberg says its core Quicktake audience is composed of millennials who "turn to their phones first, which means when they turn on their TV, they’re looking for context and deeper storytelling,” says Jean Ellen Cowgill, general manager of Quicktake and global head of new ventures for Bloomberg Media. “We can target and segment within that group if an advertiser is looking to reach a specific industry, for example, and it also means if you look at that group as a whole it’s a very attractive group to advertisers looking to reach a broader, still premium consumer audience," says Cowgill.
While this is the network’s first upfront, Quicktake began as a Twitter-based streaming video feed in 2017 called TicToc. The nascent network was rebranded in 2019 to Quicktake and began its OTT programming with its launch late last year. In March, Quicktake announced that it reached 7.4 million average monthly viewers over its first three full months, with its on-demand reach (including Twitter views) hitting 56 million average monthly viewers. The network was picked up on several OTT services like Roku, Tubi, DistroTV, Samsung Smart TV, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV.