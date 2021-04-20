Media

Bloomberg Quicktake unveils four new shows and trio of distribution partnerships

Network also reveals in upfront presentation that it is now available on Amazon Fire TV, Lyft, and VIZIO devices
By Mike Juang. Published on April 20, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
How direct consumer relationships lead to more meaningful connections with customers
Credit: Bloomberg

Bloomberg Quicktake, the more-casual, online-oriented business news network of the Bloomberg empire, unveiled four new shows, new distribution partnerships and a modest list of celebrity hosts in a bid to strengthen its buy-side appeal at this year's upfronts.

This spring, Quicktake will launch "Morning, Noon and Night," a show hosted by longtime Bloomberg anchor Francine Lacqua. In the summer, "The Prof G Show" will debut, an explainer series with NYU Stern professor Scott Galloway that takes clear aim at the video style popular on YouTube and social media. And in the fall, Quicktake will debut "How I Got Here," an interview series hosted by NBA athlete Chris Paul, and "The Business of Fashion," a weekly show featuring Imran Amed.

Quicktake also announced new distribution deals with Amazon's Fire TV, VIZIO and ridesharing service Lyft. The network's upfront featured representatives from AT&T and financial services company Ally.

More media news from Ad Age
YouTube tells brands 'let's get seasonal' in NewFronts pitch
Garett Sloane
Disney ad sales creates new multicultural solutions division
Jeanine Poggi
Watch: NCM's chief revenue officer on the state of movie-theater advertising
Jeanine Poggi

Bloomberg says its core Quicktake audience is composed of millennials who "turn to their phones first, which means when they turn on their TV, they’re looking for context and deeper storytelling,” says Jean Ellen Cowgill, general manager of Quicktake and global head of new ventures for Bloomberg Media. “We can target and segment within that group if an advertiser is looking to reach a specific industry, for example, and it also means if you look at that group as a whole it’s a very attractive group to advertisers looking to reach a broader, still premium consumer audience," says Cowgill.

While this is the network’s first upfront, Quicktake began as a Twitter-based streaming video feed in 2017 called TicToc. The nascent network was rebranded in 2019 to Quicktake and began its OTT programming with its launch late last year. In March, Quicktake announced that it reached 7.4 million average monthly viewers over its first three full months, with its on-demand reach (including Twitter views) hitting 56 million average monthly viewers. The network was picked up on several OTT services like Roku, Tubi, DistroTV, Samsung Smart TV, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV.

In this article:

Mike Juang

Mike Juang covers the world of Ad Tech for Ad Age. He joined Ad Age after writing and producing at CNBC, Cheddar and Bloomberg, and holds a Master's from NYU and from the University of Edinburgh. 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

YouTube tells brands 'let's get seasonal' in NewFronts pitch

YouTube tells brands 'let's get seasonal' in NewFronts pitch

Disney ad sales creates new multicultural solutions division

Disney ad sales creates new multicultural solutions division
The D’Amelio sisters' next TikTok brand act? A deal with mattress brand Simmons for a product line and huge social media push

The D’Amelio sisters' next TikTok brand act? A deal with mattress brand Simmons for a product line and huge social media push
Hershey awards main media account to Horizon Media

Hershey awards main media account to Horizon Media
Why brands are about to drop into streaming audio in a big way

Why brands are about to drop into streaming audio in a big way

FreeWheel unveils cross-screen addressable platform

FreeWheel unveils cross-screen addressable platform

DoorDash orders a new ad sales leader to deliver advertising deals

DoorDash orders a new ad sales leader to deliver advertising deals
Watch ‘SNL’ hilariously try to market L’eggs pantyhose to Gen Z

Watch ‘SNL’ hilariously try to market L’eggs pantyhose to Gen Z