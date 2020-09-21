Media

Emmy Awards hit another ratings low for virtual ceremony

But the pandemic is not likely to blame
By Jeanine Poggi. Published on September 21, 2020.
Jimmy Kimmel hosted the 2020 Emmy Awards.

Credit: ABC

The Emmy Awards hit another all-time low on ABC Sunday night, drawing 6.1 million total viewers, a 12 percent decline from last year’s telecast, according to initial data. Despite host Jimmy Kimmel’s best efforts to entertain virtual audiences—at one point he sprayed the winner card with Lysol and lit it on fire to disinfect it—it’s yet another sign of the slow death of the awards show.

The telecast averaged a 1.2 rating in the all-important 18-49 demographic compared to a 1.6 rating when it aired on Fox without a host last year

In the past decade, ratings for the Emmys have eroded considerably, much like the live audiences for the TV shows the event celebrates. The 2010 telecast averaged 13.5 million viewers.

The Emmys were again up against NBC’s “Sunday Night Football,” but it also went head-to-head with the NBA playoffs for the first time.

Once more, the Emmys were filled with commercials for emerging streaming platforms, including Disney+ and NBC Universal-owned Peacock.

But for the first time in recent memory, the awards went to more traditional TV and cable shows versus streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon. The big winners of the night were Pop TV’s comedy “Schitt’s Creek” and HBO’s drama “Succession.”  

Winners accepted their trophy’s virtually, wearing everything from evening gowns to robes, and surrounded by young children and family pets.

Jeanine Poggi

Jeanine Poggi covers the TV industry and how broadcast and cable networks and distributors are adopting to the changes in the world of TV advertising. She joined Ad Age in 2012, following six years covering the retail and media industries and other financial sectors for Women's Wear Daily, Forbes and TheStreet.

Follow View all articles by this author
