Media

Emmy commercial nominations—Apple, anti-gun violence messages dominate category

See all of the nominations for Outstanding Commercial
By Ann-Christine Diaz. Published on July 12, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Champions League soccer rights expected to top $2 billion in US
Credit: The Emmys

A pair of comedic Apple ads and two powerful anti-gun violence messages earned four of the six Outstanding Commercial Emmy nominations from the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, announced today. The winner of the Outstanding Commercial Emmy will be announced during the awards ceremony on Sept. 12.

Here are all of the nominations: 

1. Apple: Detectives (Apple iPhone 13 Pro)

Apple’s “Detectives” spot created in-house and directed by O Positive’s David Shane, poked fun at cliched movie techniques to promote the iPhone 13 Pro’s cinematic capabilities. 

 

 

2. Apple: Everyone But Jon Hamm (Apple TV+)

Another Apple ad via TBWA Media Arts Lab and directed by Hungry Man’s Wayne McClammy starred a green-eyed Jon Hamm griping over his absence from the Apple TV+ lineup.

3. Change the Ref: The Lost Class 

The celebrated “Lost Class” stunt from Leo Burnett Chicago and directed by Hungry Man’s Bryan Buckley was one of the jarring anti-gun violence campaigns to earn a nod.

Ad Age Creativity

Bookmark our section covering the best in brand creativity every day
Click here

4. Sandy Hook Promise: Teenage Dream 

Sandy Hook Promise, which previously earned the 2020 Emmy for its “Back-to-School Essentials” ad from BBDO NY and directed by Smuggler’s Henry-Alex Rubin, received another nod for the “Teenage Dream” film that brought a twist to Katy Perry’s pop hit of the same name. The ad again came from BBDO and Rubin.

5. Meta: Skate Nation Ghana

Another Emmy nomination went to Meta’s rich, mixed media “Skate Nation Ghana” film from Droga5 and production company Love Song. 

6. Chevy: Walter The Cat

The final nod went to Chevy’s comedic Silverado spot about a super cat named Walter, via Commonwealth/McCann and directed by O Positive’s Jim Jenkins.

 

In this article:

Ann-Christine Diaz

Ann-Christine Diaz is the Creativity Editor at Ad Age. She has been covering the creative world of advertising and marketing for more than a decade. Outside of the job, she can be found getting in touch with her own creativity.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Champions League soccer rights expected to top $2 billion in US

Champions League soccer rights expected to top $2 billion in US
Crain Communications hires Jon Otto as chief commercial officer of ad sales

Crain Communications hires Jon Otto as chief commercial officer of ad sales
Crain Communications launches Crain Currency newsletter

Crain Communications launches Crain Currency newsletter

Comcast names James Rooke president of advertising

Comcast names James Rooke president of advertising
Nielsen rival VideoAmp clears key hurdle as it integrates with Mediaocean

Nielsen rival VideoAmp clears key hurdle as it integrates with Mediaocean
Ukonwa Ojo departs Amazon, leaving CMO of original programming role vacant

Ukonwa Ojo departs Amazon, leaving CMO of original programming role vacant
Cannes TV measurement takeaways from top execs—banning the word 'alternatives' and more

Cannes TV measurement takeaways from top execs—banning the word 'alternatives' and more
Netflix is ‘talking to all’ potential ad partners, Ted Sarandos tells Cannes

Netflix is ‘talking to all’ potential ad partners, Ted Sarandos tells Cannes