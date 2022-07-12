Emmy commercial nominations—Apple, anti-gun violence messages dominate category

A pair of comedic Apple ads and two powerful anti-gun violence messages earned four of the six Outstanding Commercial Emmy nominations from the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, announced today. The winner of the Outstanding Commercial Emmy will be announced during the awards ceremony on Sept. 12.

Here are all of the nominations:

1. Apple: Detectives (Apple iPhone 13 Pro)

Apple’s “Detectives” spot created in-house and directed by O Positive’s David Shane, poked fun at cliched movie techniques to promote the iPhone 13 Pro’s cinematic capabilities.