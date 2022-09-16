ESPN is launching a creator network with a focus on TikTok

ESPN is making a play for Gen Z by putting its social media might behind a new network of content creators, the network told Front Office Sports.
The Worldwide Leader is launching ESPN Creator Network, a program that will provide up-close access to ESPN’s sports properties—as well as the company’s considerable resources—to up-and-coming content creators.
The first iteration will begin in October and run for about four months. ESPN will select 10 creators, and talent/social strategist Omar Raja is the lead ambassador.