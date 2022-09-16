ESPN is launching a creator network with a focus on TikTok

“What we’re continuing to see from our sports community on social channels increasingly is this gravitation toward first-person, authentic content creation,” said ESPN’s VP of Social Media Kaitee Daley. “ESPN has always been fan-centric and Creator Network is our new-age way of expressing that.”

TikTok will be the program’s primary focus: It was the most-downloaded app of 2021, per Daley, and ESPN has a strong presence on it.

“We feel like we have this strong handle on the width of the platform,” Daley says. “We feel like this program can help us understand a little bit more of that depth and connect with more niche sport fan communities that thrive on TikTok, Instagram, et cetera, and with these creators who are at the earlier stages of building their communities.”

ESPN is partnering with social-led content agency Blue Hour Studios on the initiative.