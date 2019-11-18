Fox files trademark for 'OK boomer'
Fox has filed a trademark application for “OK boomer,” a phrase used by Gen Zers and millennials as a dig to older people.
Trademark lawyer Josh Gerben tweeted that the application was filed on Nov. 11, and according to the filing Fox intends to use the phrase as the name of a reality, comedy or game show.
FOX has filed a trademark application for "OK BOOMER."— Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) November 18, 2019
The media giant filed the application on November 11th.
According to the filing, FOX intends to launch a reality, comedy and/or game show called OK BOOMER.
My full breakdown 👇#OkBoomer#FoxNews pic.twitter.com/tmEDHC3QgM
The “OK, boomer” meme originated on TikTok, but is now even being used by brands like Netflix and Planters’ Mr. Peanut. Natural Light used the phrase to make run of rival Miller Lite
A Fox spokeswoman declined to comment on the filing.