Fox files trademark for 'OK boomer'

The network intends to use the phrase as a name for TV show
By Jeanine Poggi. Published on November 18, 2019.
Credit: Illustration by Ad Age

Fox has filed a trademark application for “OK boomer,” a phrase used by Gen Zers and millennials as a dig to older people.

Trademark lawyer Josh Gerben tweeted that the application was filed on Nov. 11, and according to the filing Fox intends to use the phrase as the name of a reality, comedy or game show.

The “OK, boomer” meme originated on TikTok, but is now even being used by brands like Netflix and Planters’ Mr. Peanut. Natural Light used the phrase to make run of rival Miller Lite

 A Fox spokeswoman declined to comment on the filing.

