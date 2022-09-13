Media

General Motors to use NBCUniversal's data platform to target and track ads

GM will be able to match its customer and audience targets with NBCU's database
By Jack Neff. Published on September 13, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Paramount names new president of ad sales
Credit: iStock

General Motors will be the first brand marketer to integrate with NBCUnified, the first-party data and identity platform of NBCUniversal’s network of TV, streaming and digital properties, the companies announced today.

The integration will allow for privacy-compliant, anonymized matching of GM's first-party database and custom audiences of car buyers at various stages in the decision-making process with NBCU’s first-party data and custom audiences. The tie-up was made possible through GM’s media agency, Dentsu’s Carat, which was the first agency to link with NBCUnified earlier this year.

GM was the No. 13 U.S. advertiser last year with estimated spending of $2.7 billion, according to the Ad Age Datacenter. 

Ad Age Next: Streaming

Get your tickets for the Nov. 10 event in New York
Register here

While the data matching will fuel buying of connected TV inventory, it will also likely play a role in buying linear TV by lining up the custom audiences of GM brands with audience segments NBCU has identified in its linear inventory, said Heather Stewart, general director of global media and marketing services for GM.

The move is really an outgrowth of efforts dating back three to five years, Stewart said. “A lot of people say you’re doing it because of cookie deprecation,” she said. “And actually that’s not why we did it.”

Unlike packaged-goods advertisers or others that do most of their business through retailers, GM has a wealth of first-party data about its customers anyway and less need for digital identifiers such as the third-party cookies Google plans to eliminate from its Chrome browser by 2024, she said.

More from Ad Age
Kroger opens data marketplace for connected TV and streaming ads
Jack Neff
CPG brands get data clean room in push to target shoppers
Jack Neff
GM names Majority a diverse agency of record focused on EV adoption
Brian Bonilla

“Only 2% of the U.S. population is in market for a vehicle at any one time, and that’s including used cars,” Stewart said. “To do media plans that are based just on demos and giant impression numbers when only 2%" care "about what you’re trying to say to them” doesn’t make sense, she said.

Using NBCUnified will help GM target ads to that 2% that are focused on immediate sales, while focusing other ads on people higher up in the purchase funnel who are at various stages of considering their next cars, she said, or to simply avoid what she called “GM refusers,” who for whatever reason, are never going to be buyers of the company’s brands.

The NBCUnified platform will also help GM track what happens when people are exposed to its ads—i.e. whether they end up at dealers and whether they buy—Stewart said.

As it stands, GM already can do such targeting and post-campaign measurement with digital channels, and about 40% of its media buying already is “audience informed” in that way, she said.

“What’s really limiting us is quality availability,” Stewart said. “That’s why we’re really excited for NBCU to be leading here,” she said, because it will bring more high-quality TV content into play for such “audience informed” buying.

Ad Age A-List & Creativity Awards

Entries are now open for the 2023 award programs
Enter now

NBCU typically talks about three approaches to advertisers—content, context and customer, said Chief Data Officer John Lee. And while the company has made “billions of dollars selling ads through context … customer has been in third place, because we didn’t know who that customer is.”

NBCUnified changes that, Lee said, and in ways that go beyond just targeting and frequency capping ads toward people immediately in the market. He agreed with an idea Stewart put forward that data from the platform may ultimately shape content that’s developed to attract customers for particular advertisers or groups of advertisers.

In this article:

Thumbnail
Jack Neff

Jack Neff, editor at large, covers household and personal-care marketers, Walmart and market research. He's based near Cincinnati and has previously written for the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Bloomberg, and trade publications covering the food, woodworking and graphic design industries and worked in corporate communications for the E.W. Scripps Co.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Paramount names new president of ad sales

Paramount names new president of ad sales
Discover the future of streaming TV—hear from top advertisers and media investors on Nov. 10

Discover the future of streaming TV—hear from top advertisers and media investors on Nov. 10
Kroger opens data marketplace for connected TV and streaming ads

Kroger opens data marketplace for connected TV and streaming ads
Byron Allen's HBCU GO network signs Procter & Gamble, Walmart and other big advertisers

Byron Allen's HBCU GO network signs Procter & Gamble, Walmart and other big advertisers
AMC Networks promotes Kim Kelleher to chief commercial officer in ad sales shuffle

AMC Networks promotes Kim Kelleher to chief commercial officer in ad sales shuffle
Roku looks to first-party data to bring small businesses to streaming TV

Roku looks to first-party data to bring small businesses to streaming TV
Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ draws 25 million viewers in series debut

Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ draws 25 million viewers in series debut
Comcast looks to cut up to $1 billion from its TV network budgets

Comcast looks to cut up to $1 billion from its TV network budgets