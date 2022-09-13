General Motors to use NBCUniversal's data platform to target and track ads

General Motors will be the first brand marketer to integrate with NBCUnified, the first-party data and identity platform of NBCUniversal’s network of TV, streaming and digital properties, the companies announced today.
The integration will allow for privacy-compliant, anonymized matching of GM's first-party database and custom audiences of car buyers at various stages in the decision-making process with NBCU’s first-party data and custom audiences. The tie-up was made possible through GM’s media agency, Dentsu’s Carat, which was the first agency to link with NBCUnified earlier this year.
GM was the No. 13 U.S. advertiser last year with estimated spending of $2.7 billion, according to the Ad Age Datacenter.