Group Black hires Cavel Khan as chief commercial officer

Group Black announced that Cavel Khan, the former chief revenue officer of Tumblr, has joined the Black-owned media collective as chief commercial officer.
Group Black was founded in June 2021 by CEO Travis Montaque, Chief Strategy Officer Bonin Bough and Chairman Richelieu Dennis, to diversify the media landscape and increase investment in Black-owned businesses. Khan will lead the organization's overall commerce business strategy, commerce marketing and monetization efforts.
“We are honored that Cavel has joined our organization to support the mission of investing in the growth of Black-owned media,” Bough said in a press release. “His award-winning experience in strategy and growth, in addition to his passion for spearheading marketing strategies and partnership building will help lead Group Black in our efforts to change the face of media ownership and investment.”