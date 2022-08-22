HBO’s ‘House of the Dragon’ becomes most-watched cable/streaming premiere of 2022

HBO’s “House of the Dragon” has soared to 2022’s number one spot for premiere-day viewership across cable and streaming, greatly surpassing already-big numbers from Netflix’s “Stranger Things 4.”
The highly anticipated “Game of Thrones” prequel was watched by 2.6 million U.S. households across streaming and linear TV in the first six hours after its 9 p.m. ET premiere on Sunday night, according to data from Samba, which measures viewership across a panel of smart TVs. The simultaneous HBO Max/HBO debut topped the “Stranger Things 4” drop by more than double—the Netflix tentpole pulled in same-day numbers of 1.2 million households.