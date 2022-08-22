HBO’s ‘House of the Dragon’ becomes most-watched cable/streaming premiere of 2022

“House of the Dragon” will air a new episode each weekend over the next 10 weeks and stands to be a formidable opponent for Netflix’s immense “Stranger Things 4” totals should viewership remain high.

“Stranger Things 4,” which dropped its final two episodes at the beginning of July, racked up 18 billion minutes of viewing in July alone, according to recent data from Nielsen.

“The next challenge, and the real opportunity for HBO in the coming weeks, is to expand viewership beyond the passionate built-in fan base,” said Ashwin Navin, co-founder and CEO of Samba TV, in a statement. “Just as ‘Stranger Things’ most recent season-four, volume- two drop surpassed its volume-one audience, HBO must look to innovative marketing that drives incremental audience growth to break through today’s saturated content marketplace.”

The show is supported by extensive marketing from Warner Bros. Discovery, the largest-ever push for an HBO show—$100 million in media spend, according to Deadline. Recent activations include a partnership with Duolingo at Comic-Con, a home screen integration with Roku and AR lenses on Snapchat.