Hershey places its main U.S. media account into review
Hershey Co. announced it is reviewing the U.S. media account for its main business, with all incumbent agencies invited to participate in the process.
Interpublic Group of Cos.' UM won Hershey’s global media planning and buying business in 2013. Dentsu's Accordant Media also handles certain digital duties.
The confectionary giant said it will review all paid media for its candy, mint and gum business in the U.S., known for brands such as Hershey’s, Jolly Rancher, Ice Breakers, Reese’s and Twizzlers. The review does not include media for other businesses outside the candy, mint and gum portfolio, such as Amplify Foods, Pirate’s Booty or SkinnyPop. It also does not affect international markets.
Hershey's review is being advised by consultancy ID Comms. The company said it expects a final decision to be made by the second quarter of 2021.
The decision to launch the review comes as snack marketers look to reinforce purchases of their products after the pandemic kept people at home more often and disrupted impulse purchases such as picking up a candy bar or a pack of gum at convenience stores and in airports. Hershey and other marketers continued to promote candy for Halloween during the pandemic, suggesting ways to celebrate including setting up tubes to distribute candy from a distance of at least six feet.
According to Hershey's, the review will allow it to "continue to invest across all media channels while looking for the best partners who will complement and enhance Hershey's internal media capabilities."
Hershey's has been working for some time to build out its internal media capabilities in data and analytics. In May, the company poached Amy Good, former global digital investment lead for Nestlé, to bring together its various different media spend from across the business. Good now serves as the director of Hershey's integrated media, digital and offline, marketing strategy and communications team.
"With the evolution of media and transformation to an omnichannel world, we want our chosen partners to add to our strong internal skills and continue to ensure that our media investment remains an engine for growth," Charlie Chappell, head of media for The Hershey Co., said in a statement.
Hershey’s advertising and related consumer marketing expenses fell 14% in the second quarter of 2020. The company is due to report third-quarter results on Nov. 6.
According to the Ad Age Datacenter, Hershey's was the 113th largest advertiser in the U.S. in 2019, with total domestic ad spending up 7.3% to $432 million.