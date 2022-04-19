Horizon Media will use Nielsen alternatives for up to 15% of TV upfront deals

Horizon Media will do up to 15% of its 2022 upfront deals using alternative currencies, the agency announced in a statement, based on results of its recent request for information around competitors to dominant TV measurement player Nielsen.
While numerous agencies and holding companies have committed to “test and learn” on alternative TV measurements during this year’s upfronts, Horizon’s appears to be by far the largest commitment to actually write deals using measurement firms such as Comscore, VideoAmp and iSpot.tv. Horizon said it would use “two to three alternative currencies” without specifying which.
Horizon, which is the largest U.S. media agency by revenue according to the Ad Age Datacenter, also said it will work with media entities including Paramount, NBCUniversal, Warner Bros., Discovery, AMC Networks, Allen Media Group and several other minority-owned and targeted companies, on “collective solutions.”