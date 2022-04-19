Horizon Media will use Nielsen alternatives for up to 15% of TV upfront deals

Clearly Horizon, which recently announced a plan to work with Nielsen to launch a multicultural planning platform, doesn’t want to put all of its measurement eggs in Nielsen’s basket.

“For us, the goal is quite simple – to better measure the impact of our campaigns and the networks which contribute most to business success, versus simply measuring impression viewership,” said David Campanelli, chief investment officer of Horizon, in a statement. “Without a doubt, a multi-currency ecosystem will become the new norm for transacting business, and we intend to lead that change.”

A Horizon research team late last year issued an industry-wide “Video Currency Data” RFI to validate vendors and potential currency solutions. The agency has “engaged all major and some smaller network groups” for information exchange, with roughly two dozen tests in market, either live or preparing to launch across a variety of clients, demographics and services, its statement said.

“We’re excited to help accelerate Horizon’s efforts around multi-currency ahead of this year’s upfront,” said John Halley, chief operating officer of advertising for Paramount in a statement. “We are committed to evolving the legacy transaction model to better align with Horizon’s planning and measurement needs.”

