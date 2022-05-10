How Spotify is disrupting podcast measurement as industry ad revenue soars

Small market, big competition

But while the roughly $11 billion radio market has only one substantial measurement player—Nielsen—podcast measurement has at least five, even if the two biggest are now owned by Spotify, whose acquisition goes against the grain of an ad industry that for years has pushed back against media sellers grading their own homework.

“We’ve seen a groundswell of demand since Spotify bought Chartable and Podsights from advertisers who don’t want them grading their campaign performance,” said Chase Miller, executive VP of strategy and corporate development of Claritas, an analytics firm. That adds to the growth Claritas already was seeing based on its ability to graph listener identities by linking household IP and postal addresses, and a methodology focused on measuring ad listenership rather than simply downloads or attribution linking downloads to sales, Miller said.

“Any diligent marketers” are going to have concerns about an industry player “grading their own homework,” said one agency executive. But he added that Spotify’s move appears motivated by building better measurement and attribution within its own walls to benefit advertisers, some of which are small and medium-size businesses that were never likely to pay for third-party audience measurement or attribution anyway.

ArtsAI, an artificial intelligence-enabled attribution provider with substantial business in podcast measurement, has also seen an uptick in that business since Spotify announced its acquisitions, said Chief Revenue Officer Erik Lundberg. He expects his podcast measurement business to grow 400% this year.

But Lundberg sees a wide range of advertiser responses. Some marketers and agencies love Podsights and Chartable and are glad they’re going to get more resources as part of Spotify, he said. Another group is concerned that some Spotify competitors may no longer let their inventory be measured by Spotify-affiliated firms, so they’re looking for alternatives. “The third group [is] adamant right now that they want independent third-party measurement and are reaching out to companies like us,” Lundberg said.