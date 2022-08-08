Streaming TV and political advertising—inside the complicated shift from linear TV

The shift to streaming

Political ad spend for the 2022 midterm election cycle is projected to reach $8.4 billion total, with nearly $1.5 billion of that going to connected TV, according to data from Kantar. Al Behmoiras, senior manager of strategic relationships at Comcast’s FreeWheel, said the total shift of linear ad budgets to streaming this year in the political category is between 20% and 30%, reflective of a combination of a general trend toward digital viewership, but also because of streaming’s greater audience-targeting abilities.

Behmoiras said that political campaigns have long been at the forefront of deploying addressable advertising, most notably with then-U.S. Senator Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign. The growth of addressable grants political advertisers “the ability to target swing voters, Republicans, Democrats. There is lots of targeting available on CTV that’s difficult to target against on linear, and so by shifting dollars to streaming, the agencies can get much more granular in who they’re able to target,” Behmoiras said.

Another advantage of streaming over linear is that while linear political advertising has skewed toward older demographics—typically via local news or sports programming—cross-portfolio digital buys can expand audience capabilities, the local media buyer said. “Content, per se, doesn’t really matter,” the buyer said. “It changes the landscape of targeting and really opens it up to a younger audience. Consumption has changed, and now we’re casting a wider persuasion net to all voters.”

Tess O’Brien, FreeWheel’s VP of demand revenue, said that as advertisers grasp CTV’s advantages, in regard to measurement and programmatic buying, the shift of ad dollars to streaming will only grow.

“The overall shift in spend that we're seeing towards CTV—certainly in our conversations with the agencies—it’s really trending in that direction,” said O’Brien. “We really see 2022 as moving big growth here, but 2024 will be the main event for how much shift in spend towards CTV we'll see.”