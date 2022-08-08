Media

Streaming TV and political advertising—inside the complicated shift from linear TV

As ad-supported streaming develops, it may become political advertising’s next frontier
By Parker Herren. Published on August 08, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Media measurement uncertainty—tracking TV, social and digital
Credit: iStock

This year’s midterm election cycle has brought with it not only a divisive discourse on legislation surrounding gun control and abortion rights, but also a shift in political advertising—making apparent inconsistencies in streaming ad policies long established on linear TV. As eyeballs continue to shift to digital platforms, the impact of streaming TV in the current election cycle could portend a greater shift away from linear in the 2024 presidential race.

“Unlike TV networks, streaming platforms do not need to comply with the 1934 Communications Act, the law that requires broadcasters to provide political advertisers with equal access to the airwaves,” a local TV buyer said via email. This difference complicates the shift of advertisers from linear to streaming as deviations in procedures, including both broader regulation as well as transparency on pricing, occur from platform to platform. It also creates an issue of optics as streaming brands more wholly representative of the major networks handle the political ad approval processes historically done at a local level.

For example, Hulu found itself trending on Twitter last month, not for a popular new show or film, but because of its decision to bar a political ad focused on anti-gun and pro-choice legislation—a decision it later reversed. The ads, which inspired “#BoycottHulu,” were submitted collectively by three Democratic organizations, making calls for voters to take action in the midterm elections on issues of abortion rights and gun control. It wasn’t the first political campaign this year to be rejected by Hulu, as Democratic candidates have employed similar topics as well as imagery from the Jan. 6 Capitol riot in their messaging.

The approval process

The largest factor that differentiates the process of placing a political ad over other categories is a more scrutinous review process, which varies between sellers. For example, the Democratic ads rejected by Hulu were accepted by NBCUniversal and ran in local markets on its streamer Peacock.

“It’s known that political issue ads will go under review,” Dan Sinagoga, VP of political advertising at Comcast’s Effectv, said. “Every media company has their own position and their own scrutiny as it pertains to evaluating and reviewing non-candidate political ads.” While candidate-specific advertising is generally granted more leeway, issue ads like those that inspired “#BoycottHulu” are greenlit or rejected at the discretion of each platform. 

A back-and-forth over creative is not uncommon during the approval process for political advertisers, but the difference with Hulu is its scale. One buyer told Ad Age that political advertising is “typically a local issue, handled at the local station level.” But Hulu is a national platform with the ability to target audiences on a local level, so its choice on the Democratic issue ads likely became a topic of cultural conversation due to Hulu’s status as a network-like leader in the streaming space.

Read more on political advertising
PACs dominate U.S. House midterm ads, plus sports betting propositions boost spending in California
Simon Dumenco
U.S. Senate, House and gubernatorial midterm ad campaign spending hits $2.1 billion
Simon Dumenco
Hulu to accept more political ads after pushback

The shift to streaming

Political ad spend for the 2022 midterm election cycle is projected to reach $8.4 billion total, with nearly $1.5 billion of that going to connected TV, according to data from Kantar. Al Behmoiras, senior manager of strategic relationships at Comcast’s FreeWheel, said the total shift of linear ad budgets to streaming this year in the political category is between 20% and 30%, reflective of a combination of a general trend toward digital viewership, but also because of streaming’s greater audience-targeting abilities.

Behmoiras said that political campaigns have long been at the forefront of deploying addressable advertising, most notably with then-U.S. Senator Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign. The growth of addressable grants political advertisers “the ability to target swing voters, Republicans, Democrats. There is lots of targeting available on CTV that’s difficult to target against on linear, and so by shifting dollars to streaming, the agencies can get much more granular in who they’re able to target,” Behmoiras said. 

Another advantage of streaming over linear is that while linear political advertising has skewed toward older demographics—typically via local news or sports programming—cross-portfolio digital buys can expand audience capabilities, the local media buyer said. “Content, per se, doesn’t really matter,” the buyer said. “It changes the landscape of targeting and really opens it up to a younger audience. Consumption has changed, and now we’re casting a wider persuasion net to all voters.”

Tess O’Brien, FreeWheel’s VP of demand revenue, said that as advertisers grasp CTV’s advantages, in regard to measurement and programmatic buying, the shift of ad dollars to streaming will only grow.

“The overall shift in spend that we're seeing towards CTV—certainly in our conversations with the agencies—it’s really trending in that direction,” said O’Brien. “We really see 2022 as moving big growth here, but 2024 will be the main event for how much shift in spend towards CTV we'll see.”

Media measurement blog

Tracking TV, social and digital updates
Click here

What platforms allow

In backtracking from its decision that sparked “#BoycottHulu”, Hulu stated that  it “will now accept candidate and issue advertisements covering a wide spectrum of policy positions, but reserves the right to request edits or alternative creative.” The statement added that this will align Hulu with the existing policies of Disney’s cable networks as well as ESPN+. Disney previously announced that Disney+, which expects to launch its ad-supported streaming tier by the end of this year, will not run any political ads.

According to Peacock’s guidelines for advertisers, it accepts ads that “express divergent points of view” under the conditions that NBCUniversal may ask for “substantiation of factual claims.” Peacock’s guidelines also say the platform may reject political advertising that is “grossly offensive” on topics including race or religion, a private or personal attack, violent or graphic imagery, or includes NBCUniversal content that could infer endorsement or content deemed otherwise inconsistent with Peacock’s “viewing environment.”

Peacock’s parameters are mostly consistent with guidelines for political advertising on Paramount+. Tubi, the Fox-owned FAST platform, told Ad Age that it accepts political ads, but declined to detail its policies regarding subject matter. Warner Bros. Discovery declined to disclose its guidelines for political advertising on Discovery+ and HBO Max.

In this article:

Parker Herren

Parker Herren is Ad Age’s TV reporter. He was previously a freelance journalist and podcaster covering pop culture and entertainment as well as a Pilates instructor and a professional dancer. His passions include cats, the “Scream” franchise and Halloween costumes.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Media measurement uncertainty—tracking TV, social and digital

Media measurement uncertainty—tracking TV, social and digital
Axios to sell itself to Cox Enterprises for $525 million

Axios to sell itself to Cox Enterprises for $525 million
Nielsen rivals tried by less than half of TV upfront advertisers, VAB survey finds

Nielsen rivals tried by less than half of TV upfront advertisers, VAB survey finds
Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort Productions signs multiyear deal with FuboTV

Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort Productions signs multiyear deal with FuboTV
9 companies and agencies doing multicultural measurement right

9 companies and agencies doing multicultural measurement right
Warner Bros. Discovery names ad sales leadership team

Warner Bros. Discovery names ad sales leadership team
FAST streaming channels are growing—what are they and why should advertisers care?

FAST streaming channels are growing—what are they and why should advertisers care?
How Netflix’s ad tier is taking shape and more earnings call takeaways

How Netflix’s ad tier is taking shape and more earnings call takeaways