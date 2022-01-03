Jeanine Poggi promoted to editor of Ad Age

Ad Age rang in the new year by promoting three of its staff members to new roles.

Jeanine Poggi, previously assistant managing editor, has been named editor of Ad Age. In addition to writing and overseeing the magazine’s technology and media coverage, Poggi has led the Remotely livestream series, Ad Age’s diversity council and its Super Bowl package. This month marks her 10th anniversary at Ad Age, where she began as a cable TV reporter.

“Ad Age is coming off of one of its strongest years in recent memory,” said Dan Peres, associate publisher and editor-in-chief of Ad Age. “Our growth has been fueled by extraordinary newsroom leadership and the development of new areas of coverage. Jeanine has driven a lot of that coverage and has been responsible for a good deal of audience growth. She is brimming with ideas about everything from podcasts to newsletters. Jeanine has the sort of news instincts that an editor-in-chief dreams of. She has the respect of the industry and, more importantly, the respect of our newsroom.”

“I am thrilled to be taking on this role during a pivotal time in the ad world, as it navigates new forms of innovations like NFTs, cryptocurrencies and the metaverse,” Poggi said. “Ad Age sets the standard for how marketers need to think about this evolving landscape, and we continue to prioritize diversifying the voices and stories we tell. I am proud to be leading an incredible team of journalists who are deeply knowledgeable and passionate about the industry, and look forward to continuing the growth already started by Dan and the entire newsroom.”

Alfred Maskeroni also earned a promotion, from managing editor of digital to deputy editor. Maskeroni joined Ad Age in 2017 and has headed its digital strategy and implemented integral systems of audience engagement.

“Alfred has been a vital resource for our newsroom over the course of the last year and has helped us make even stronger connections with our audience through great instincts and data analytics,” said Peres. “He has been one of the key architects of our content strategy and, as a result, has become a very strong voice in the newsroom.”

Arianna Nacci also takes on a new role as senior manager of events after serving as manager of marketing and events. She’s been with Ad Age since 2018 and has been a leading voice on the magazine’s events team. According to Peres, Nacci “not only understands every aspect of our events business but has incredibly strong and innovative ideas as to how we grow it.”