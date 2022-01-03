Media

Jeanine Poggi promoted to editor of Ad Age

Promotions for staff members Alfred Maskeroni and Arianna Nacci also announced
By Parker Herren. Published on January 03, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Nielsen reveals error in out-of-home TV ratings
20220103_AdAgePromotions_Jeanine-Alfred-Ari_3x2.png

From left: Jeanine Poggi, Alfred Maskeroni and Arianna Nacci

Credit:

Ad Age rang in the new year by promoting three of its staff members to new roles. 

Jeanine Poggi, previously assistant managing editor, has been named editor of Ad Age. In addition to writing and overseeing the magazine’s technology and media coverage, Poggi has led the Remotely livestream series, Ad Age’s diversity council and its Super Bowl package. This month marks her 10th anniversary at Ad Age, where she began as a cable TV reporter.

“Ad Age is coming off of one of its strongest years in recent memory,” said Dan Peres, associate publisher and editor-in-chief of Ad Age. “Our growth has been fueled by extraordinary newsroom leadership and the development of new areas of coverage. Jeanine has driven a lot of that coverage and has been responsible for a good deal of audience growth. She is brimming with ideas about everything from podcasts to newsletters. Jeanine has the sort of news instincts that an editor-in-chief dreams of. She has the respect of the industry and, more importantly, the respect of our newsroom.”

“I am thrilled to be taking on this role during a pivotal time in the ad world, as it navigates new forms of innovations like NFTs, cryptocurrencies and the metaverse,” Poggi said. “Ad Age sets the standard for how marketers need to think about this evolving landscape, and we continue to prioritize diversifying the voices and stories we tell. I am proud to be leading an incredible team of journalists who are deeply knowledgeable and passionate about the industry, and look forward to continuing the growth already started by Dan and the entire newsroom.”

Alfred Maskeroni also earned a promotion, from managing editor of digital to deputy editor. Maskeroni joined Ad Age in 2017 and has headed its digital strategy and implemented integral systems of audience engagement.

“Alfred has been a vital resource for our newsroom over the course of the last year and has helped us make even stronger connections with our audience through great instincts and data analytics,” said Peres. “He has been one of the key architects of our content strategy and, as a result, has become a very strong voice in the newsroom.”

Arianna Nacci also takes on a new role as senior manager of events after serving as manager of marketing and events. She’s been with Ad Age since 2018 and has been a leading voice on the magazine’s events team. According to Peres, Nacci “not only understands every aspect of our events business but has incredibly strong and innovative ideas as to how we grow it.”

More stories from Ad Age
CES 2022—Brand and marketer updates from annual tech event
Ad Age Staff
Pabst says X-rated tweets came from employee with 'poor judgement'
Jon Springer

In this article:

Parker Herren

Parker Herren is a general assignment reporter at Ad Age. He previously covered pop culture and entertainment as a freelance journalist and worked in the fitness and performing arts industries. Parker is a graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Nielsen reveals error in out-of-home TV ratings

Nielsen reveals error in out-of-home TV ratings

Nielsen opens up cross-platform measurement to Disney and Magna

Nielsen opens up cross-platform measurement to Disney and Magna
ViacomCBS, Dentsu to pilot partnership with VideoAmp data

ViacomCBS, Dentsu to pilot partnership with VideoAmp data
Watch the spot-on ‘SNL’ generic business hotel commercial spoof starring Billie Eilish

Watch the spot-on ‘SNL’ generic business hotel commercial spoof starring Billie Eilish
Tubi giving brands viewers they missed on linear TV

Tubi giving brands viewers they missed on linear TV
Watch John Oliver’s hilarious, nostalgic take on snack and beverage branded video games

Watch John Oliver’s hilarious, nostalgic take on snack and beverage branded video games
See Stephen Colbert’s spoof of a desperate TikTok influencer

See Stephen Colbert’s spoof of a desperate TikTok influencer
Nielsen will measure individual ads as it overhauls its ratings system

Nielsen will measure individual ads as it overhauls its ratings system