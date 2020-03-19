Media

Jimmy Kimmel issues urgent quarantine guidelines including ‘Mandatory Pants’

Also: ‘Binge Responsibly’ and ‘Scream in the Car’
By Simon Dumenco. Published on March 19, 2020.

While we all continue to await the latest directives from the CDC and local and state health officials on coronavirus-related issues, one (instant) expert has some important guidelines regarding self-quarantine.

In Jimmy Kimmel’s latest “Quarantine Minilogue”—the YouTube  monologues he’s been recording from home while ABCs “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” is on hold—he proposes “a suggested framework for your day.”

The first bit of structure: “Mandatory Pants.” As Kimmel explains in the video above, “I think it’s important—very important—to put on pants at some point. For at least two hours a day. You just have to. My wife is actually suggesting a Formal Friday, where you get all dressed up for dinner even if you’re alone. Maybe we’ll do that.”

His other guidelines include “Binge Responsibly” (“You can watch up to three movies or five TV shows per day”) and “Scream in the Car” (“If you do need time away from your family, the inside of your car, I’ve found, is a great place to scream”), as well as “Check in on Your Loved Ones”—which he proceeds to do by video-conferencing in his “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” sidekick Guillermo.

In this article:

Thumbnail
Simon Dumenco

Simon Dumenco is the "Media Guy" columnist for Ad Age. You can follow him on Twitter @simondumenco.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

‘When the World Stops’: See Time’s 6 pandemic covers

‘When the World Stops’: See Time’s 6 pandemic covers
What does TV viewing look like for advertisers on a weekend in March with no live sports?

What does TV viewing look like for advertisers on a weekend in March with no live sports?
AT&T says it remains committed to Xandr following departure of CEO Brian Lesser

AT&T says it remains committed to Xandr following departure of CEO Brian Lesser
ViacomCBS promotes social distancing in COVID-19 PSA

ViacomCBS promotes social distancing in COVID-19 PSA
Google-backed coronavirus testing website books up on its first full day of operation

Google-backed coronavirus testing website books up on its first full day of operation
The New Yorker and NYMag covers subtly, and unsubtly, nail life during a pandemic

The New Yorker and NYMag covers subtly, and unsubtly, nail life during a pandemic
Time Out New York temporarily rebrands as Time In New York

Time Out New York temporarily rebrands as Time In New York
Trump requests meeting with broadcasters and Ad Council to discuss COVID-19

Trump requests meeting with broadcasters and Ad Council to discuss COVID-19