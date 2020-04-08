Media

Julia Louis-Dreyfus just dropped the best #StayHomeSaveLives PSA

Via California Governor Gavin Newsom
By Simon Dumenco. Published on April 08, 2020.

The official Twitter account of California Governor Gavin Newsom today released a video PSA starring actress and national treasure Julia Louis-Dreyfus in support of the #StayHomeSaveLives initiative.

Louis-Dreyfus says pretty much what you’d expect her to say—“Please stay home, please stay safe and help us flatten the curve”—but adds a note of low-key hilarity by doing her own makeup as she delivers the message. It’s out of necessity, as she explains: “You know, normally, when I do a PSA like this, I have a hair and makeup team—a glam team, professional glam team—who come and help me with my look. But today, they’re staying at home. They’re staying safe. And that’s what I would like to ask you to do.” As the Office of the Governor of California notes in a separate tweet, Louis-Dreyfus has “never looked better.”

The best response to the PSA so far ponders Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ range:

Related articles
The cast of ‘Contagion’ creates coronavirus PSAs, but Kate Winslet gets burned by Twitter
Ilyse Liffreing
NBCUniversal launches celebrity-filled coronavirus PSA with Ad Council and the White House
Ilyse Liffreing
ViacomCBS promotes social distancing in COVID-19 PSA
Jeanine Poggi
Facebook, Apple, Trade Desk and others team with Ad Council on federal coronavirus PSA
Garett Sloane

In this article:

Thumbnail
Simon Dumenco

Simon Dumenco is the "Media Guy" columnist for Ad Age. You can follow him on Twitter @simondumenco.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Elmo is set to have a ‘virtual playdate’ and we’re all invited to watch

Elmo is set to have a ‘virtual playdate’ and we’re all invited to watch
'Hold your nerve' and other advice for marketers, plus NBC cuts ad time: Tuesday Wake-Up Call

'Hold your nerve' and other advice for marketers, plus NBC cuts ad time: Tuesday Wake-Up Call
NBC lightens TV ad load in response to falling demand from brands

NBC lightens TV ad load in response to falling demand from brands
Episode 2 of John Krasinski’s ‘Some Good News’ is ridiculously wonderful

Episode 2 of John Krasinski’s ‘Some Good News’ is ridiculously wonderful
How Fox Sports is keeping advertisers calm in the absence of live sports

How Fox Sports is keeping advertisers calm in the absence of live sports

Watch Conan O’Brien and Andy Richter’s virtual hug

Watch Conan O’Brien and Andy Richter’s virtual hug
‘America, you got this’: Watch Colbert’s first ‘A Late Show’ monologue

‘America, you got this’: Watch Colbert’s first ‘A Late Show’ monologue
Watch John Krasinski’s instant-hit web show ‘Some Good News’

Watch John Krasinski’s instant-hit web show ‘Some Good News’