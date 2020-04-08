Julia Louis-Dreyfus just dropped the best #StayHomeSaveLives PSA
The official Twitter account of California Governor Gavin Newsom today released a video PSA starring actress and national treasure Julia Louis-Dreyfus in support of the #StayHomeSaveLives initiative.
Louis-Dreyfus says pretty much what you’d expect her to say—“Please stay home, please stay safe and help us flatten the curve”—but adds a note of low-key hilarity by doing her own makeup as she delivers the message. It’s out of necessity, as she explains: “You know, normally, when I do a PSA like this, I have a hair and makeup team—a glam team, professional glam team—who come and help me with my look. But today, they’re staying at home. They’re staying safe. And that’s what I would like to ask you to do.” As the Office of the Governor of California notes in a separate tweet, Louis-Dreyfus has “never looked better.”
The best response to the PSA so far ponders Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ range: