Keeping it real with parents in 2020: how brands can be better partners to parents
This year has brought with it an insurmountable amount of stress, and parents in particular have had to face challenges they never thought they would have to deal with. For the parent community on Twitter, the space offers the chance to build deep connections while sharing tips, laughs, pain-points, and the general realness of parenting. For many, the community is an anchor, validating their shared experiences and offering a welcome release from the stress of day-to-day life. In this intimate conversation, we explore how brands can build an authentic voice within this community, and why they’re better served by partnering, not pitching.
Speakers:
- Maya McDonald, Brand Activations Lead, The Kraft Heinz Company
- Kunur Patel, CPG Industry Manager, Twitter
- Josh Golden, President and Publisher, Ad Age
