Man Stain! Watch the ‘SNL’ ad spoof for a men’s makeup brand that’s trying too hard to be manly
Guest host Dan Levy is slightly confused about what’s going on here
ICYMI: As part of a bumper crop of new commercial parodies, NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” introduces us to Man Stain, a brand of men’s makeup for manly men. The spoof stars Dan Levy—the guest host of the Feb. 6 episode—as a guy who’s slightly bewildered by an over-the-top announcer’s hyper-masculine hyping of “a new line of revolutionary skin ammo from Man Stain,” including Main Stain Double IPA Tinted Dude Fluid (which comes in a beer can) and Main Stain X-ertion Niacin Rush Booster (“blush in a gun,” Levy calls it).
“SNL” released the ad parody online as a “Cut for Time sketch,” meaning it didn’t make Saturday night’s broadcast.
