Media

Man Stain! Watch the ‘SNL’ ad spoof for a men’s makeup brand that’s trying too hard to be manly

Guest host Dan Levy is slightly confused about what’s going on here
By Simon Dumenco. Published on February 09, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
ICYMI: Watch the hilarious ‘SNL’ Zillow ad spoof
Credit: NBC

ICYMI: As part of a bumper crop of new commercial parodies, NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” introduces us to Man Stain, a brand of men’s makeup for manly men. The spoof stars Dan Levy—the guest host of the Feb. 6 episode—as a guy who’s slightly bewildered by an over-the-top announcer’s hyper-masculine hyping of “a new line of revolutionary skin ammo from Man Stain,” including Main Stain Double IPA Tinted Dude Fluid (which comes in a beer can) and Main Stain X-ertion Niacin Rush Booster (“blush in a gun,” Levy calls it).

“SNL” released the ad parody online as a “Cut for Time sketch,” meaning it didn’t make Saturday night’s broadcast.

P.S. Level up your mug!

 

In this article:

Thumbnail
Simon Dumenco

Simon Dumenco is the "Media Guy" columnist for Ad Age. You can follow him on Twitter @simondumenco.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

ICYMI: Watch the hilarious ‘SNL’ Zillow ad spoof

ICYMI: Watch the hilarious ‘SNL’ Zillow ad spoof

Universal Music Group says Triller does not pay its bills, removes its artists from app

Universal Music Group says Triller does not pay its bills, removes its artists from app
Snapchat CEO hints at ads in Spotlight and praises Apple for 'high integrity' on privacy

Snapchat CEO hints at ads in Spotlight and praises Apple for 'high integrity' on privacy
CNN’s Jeff Zucker announces year-end exit amid post-Trump war with Fox

CNN’s Jeff Zucker announces year-end exit amid post-Trump war with Fox
What Jeff Bezos' CEO move means for Amazon's future and his complicated legacy

What Jeff Bezos' CEO move means for Amazon's future and his complicated legacy
Jeff Bezos steps down to make way for a new CEO at Amazon

Jeff Bezos steps down to make way for a new CEO at Amazon
Univision joins Project OAR to help evolve Spanish-language addressable TV strategies

Univision joins Project OAR to help evolve Spanish-language addressable TV strategies
Facebook gives users a new message to consider before seeing Apple's privacy prompt

Facebook gives users a new message to consider before seeing Apple's privacy prompt