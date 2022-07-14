Netflix announces Tudum event day after Microsoft ad deal

Netflix this September will host its second annual Tudum fan event, which could prove to be an Upfront-esque testing ground for the platform ahead of its official entrance into the ad sales market. The streamer announced Tudum’s return a day after revealing a partnership with Microsoft to develop ad tech and sales infrastructure ahead of its ad-supported subscription tier, expected to launch by the end of this year.
Tudum, named after the sound of Netflix’s pre-show logo animation, is a Netflix-fandom-centric brand that also exists as a content vertical. The return of the event on Sept. 24—which promises special announcements, programming first looks and appearances from Netflix stars—may come as a surprise after Tudum became the subject of controversy in the spring, when the content vertical suddenly fired 25 newly hired workers from its nascent team. While the Tudum website and event share the same name, Netflix considers them separate entities, staffed by separate teams.