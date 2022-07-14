Netflix announces Tudum event day after Microsoft ad deal

The 2022 edition of Tudum will stream on Netflix’s YouTube channel, hosting five events across four continents over the course of 24 hours. Presentations streamed live from Korea, India, the U.S., Latin America and Japan will tease Netflix’s upcoming shows.

Tudum’s first iteration took place on September 25, 2021, and boasted 25.7 million views from 184 countries across its social channels. It featured first looks from over 100 upcoming shows and films. Clips and trailers shared after the three-hour presentation generated 695 million views and over three billion impressions on social media within three days, according to Netflix.

In December, Netflix expanded the Tudum brand to include the fan-centric news site of the same name, overseen by then-Chief Marketing Officer Bozoma Saint John. The site went on to recruit dozens of writers, a large percentage notably representative of diverse audiences, only to lay off around twenty-five of its staff and contract writers months later.