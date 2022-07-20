How Netflix’s ad tier is taking shape and more earnings call takeaways

Despite gloomy predictions, Netflix is still confident in its future
Panic about the future of streaming began when Netflix, which leads all streamers in subscriber numbers by a large margin, reported a first-quarter loss of 200,000 subscribers in April and projected it would lose 2 million in the second quarter. Those industry worries were inflamed by greater pressure from the war in Ukraine, rising inflation, stock market drops and an impending recession. But Tuesday's report may calm fears of an impending streamer apocalypse.
The streamer, whose subscriber base sits at over 220 million, lost just under 1 million subscribers in the second quarter, half of what it had predicted. During the earnings call, Netflix’s executives attributed that to a natural turnover after it boosted subscription costs in March. Reed Hastings, Netflix co-CEO, said the report showed “less bad results” than projected.
Although the pace of growth continues to slow, Netflix’s revenue was still up 8.6% year over year, totaling $7.97 billion. Hastings said that if there’s one driver that achieved the company’s “less bad results” than projected, it would be “Stranger Things.” Netflix reported that, according to a Nielsen report set to release Thursday, the streamer snagged 7.7% of all TV viewership in June. A previous report said that “Stranger Things” broke records for the measurement company, accruing 7.2 billion minutes of streaming from May 30 to June 5.
“Looking forward, streaming is working everywhere,” Hastings said. “Everyone is pouring in—definitely the end of linear TV over the next five, 10 years.”