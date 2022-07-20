How Netflix’s ad tier is taking shape and more earnings call takeaways

A 'crawl, walk, run' approach to ads

Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos during Cannes said that Netflix’s initial ad offering will not look like what the company has dreamed up for advertisers. The streamer doubled down on that sentiment during its earnings call, with Chief Operating and Chief Product Officer Greg Peters stating its ad timeline was on a “crawl, walk, run model,” starting in a way viewers are familiar with but later transforming into something “fundamentally different from the ad experience on linear in a way that supports all stakeholders.”

“We think there’s a tremendous opportunity to leverage that innovation DNA that we have as well as a bunch of enabling characteristics around addressability and measurability,” Peters said.

Peters later added that the timeline for its advertising will depend on the pace at which Netflix subscribers will convert to the tier. Netflix will begin by launching its ad-tier “first in the countries that have the more mature ad markets,” with Spencer Neumann, Netflix’s chief financial officer, explaining the rollout approach will work complementary to supply-demand as “it’s not like all of a sudden all folks on ad-free Netflix are going to join advertising Netflix.”