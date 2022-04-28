Netflix fires employees in marketing effort restructuring

One week after its disappointing subscriber growth shocked investors, Netflix Inc. fired a number of employees working at Tudum, a website that promotes movies and TV shows on the streaming service.



The layoffs are part of a broader restructuring of the company’s marketing department, according to two people familiar with the cuts who asked not to be identified. Netflix’s high-profile chief marketing officer, Bozoma Saint John, stepped down last month.

Netflix said it’s not getting rid of Tudum, which provides deep dives into the service’s content and recommendations such as “15 Killer True Crime Documentaries to Stream.’’

Tudum—the word for the sound viewers hear when they use the Netflix app—is a newer initiative at the company that began as a fan festival in Brazil, before being expanded to include ongoing editorial and promotions. A number of staffers took to Twitter on Thursday to announce their departures.

“Netflix recruited me seven months ago only to lay me and a bunch of other talented people off today,” tweeted Evette Dionne, who was an editorial and publishing manager at the streaming network, according to her LinkedIn profile.