Netflix picks Microsoft as advertising partner

“Microsoft has the proven ability to support all our advertising needs as we together build a new ad-supported offering,” Peters said in the announcement. “More importantly, Microsoft offered the flexibility to innovate over time on both the technology and sales side, as well as strong privacy protections for our members.”

Microsoft has been developing its ad platform, including the acquisition of Xandr, an ad marketplace that ties into connected TV. Microsoft also owns LinkedIn, which has a growing ads business.

“Marketers looking to Microsoft for their advertising needs will have access to the Netflix audience and premium connected TV inventory,” said Mikhail Parakhin, Microsoft’s president of web experiences.