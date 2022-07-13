Netflix picks Microsoft as advertising partner

Netflix has tapped Microsoft as its first major ad tech partner as the streaming giant embarks on its plans to build an advertising business.
On Wednesday, Greg Peters, Netflix’s chief operating officer, officially named Microsoft “global advertising technology and sales partner” to Netflix.
For weeks, industry watchers expected that Netflix was close to picking an advertising platform to help it build the ad-supported tier of service. In April, Netflix announced its interest in bringing ads to a lower-priced streaming subscription package.