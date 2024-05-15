Netflix to stream NFL Christmas Day games, extending push into sports

“Last year, we decided to take a big bet on live tapping into massive fandoms across comedy, reality TV, sports and more,” Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s chief content officer, said in a statement. “There are no live annual events, sports or otherwise, that compare with the audiences NFL football attracts.”

The agreement marks the first time Netflix has licensed the rights to one of the world’s premiere sports competitions and the first time it will show live football, the most popular sport in the US. The company will pay less than $150 million per game, according to people familiar with the deal who asked not to be identified because the terms are private. Both Netflix and the NFL declined to comment.

The NFL plans to announce its 2024-25 schedule on Wednesday.

The streaming industry leader has been experimenting with live programming for the past year as a way to broaden the entertainment options for its customers and to create appealing properties for advertisers. Sports is the most valuable live programming in the world.

Also read: Netflix enters live sports

Executives at Netflix like the idea of a Christmas Day event that could bring millions of viewers to the service all at once. No live event is a bigger draw for viewers or advertisers in the U.S. than the NFL, which accounts for the majority of the most-watched live TV broadcasts in the country every year.

The announcement confirms Bloomberg’s earlier report that a deal was imminent. Boomer Esiason, who hosts a morning sports radio program on WFAN in New York, and Puck previously reported on some aspects of the deal.

Netflix will elaborate on its plans Wednesday in New York, when executives are scheduled to present the upcoming programming lineup to potential advertisers. The Los Gatos, California-based company has dabbled in live sports before. It plans to carry a boxing match between former champ Mike Tyson and YouTube star Jake Paul in July. In January, the company acquired the exclusive rights to Raw as well as other programming from World Wrestling Entertainment, marking the service’s biggest move to date into live events.

Boosting ad sales is a key part of the company’s efforts to sustain the double-digit revenue growth that analysts expect through 2026. Netflix said earlier this year that more than 23 million people use its advertising-supported offering around the world.

On a conference call with investors in April, co-Chief Executive Officer Greg Peters described the ad business as “growing quite quickly” from a relatively small base. In the US, the company offers a $6.99-a-month subscription that carries ads.

“It takes a while to grow that into the point where it’s material,” Peters said. “So we look forward to that increasing in ’25 and then increasing further ’26 and beyond.”