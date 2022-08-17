Netflix’s ad-supported plan will block downloads of shows, films

Netflix Inc. isn’t planning to let users of its new ad-supported tier download shows and movies to their devices for offline viewing, according to code found inside of the company’s iPhone app, removing a feature that customers enjoy on its regular service.

The move suggests Netflix is doing what it can to distinguish the upcoming service from its current offerings. The streaming giant, which eschewed advertising for years, is planning to roll out the ad-supported level by early next year. But hints about the new service are already reflected in code hidden within its iPhone app.

Read more: How Netflix's ad tier is taking shape

“Downloads available on all plans except Netflix with ads,” according to text in the app that was discovered by developer Steve Moser and shared with Bloomberg News. The code also suggests that users won’t be able to skip ads—a common move in the streaming world—and playback controls won’t be available during ad breaks.

Netflix declined to comment. Given that the service’s launch is several months away, it’s likely that the company’s plans aren’t yet final and its approach could still change.