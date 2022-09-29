Media

Nielsen and Roku introduce tool for ad measurement

Four-Screen Ad Deduplication will be featured in the forthcoming Nielsen One platform
By Parker Herren. Published on September 29, 2022.
Amazon will rebrand Epix as MGM+
Credit: Composite by Ad Age

Nielsen today announced an expansion of its partnership with Roku, with the addition of a tool meant to ensure advertising isn't overlapping reach across linear TV,  connected TV, desktop and mobile. The offering will allow advertisers to run and measure ads via Roku’s ad platform across the four screens used in homes without overlap in audience reach and frequency.

The new tool, Nielsen Four-Screen Ad Deduplication, will be available as part of Nielsen’s Total Ad Ratings. And it will soon support the company’s Nielsen One platform, the buzzy cross-media, unified evolution of its measurement offering expected to launch in December.

“Marketers are increasingly investing in CTV to follow consumers. However, brands want consistent measurement across screens,” Kim Gilberti, senior VP of product management at Nielsen, said in a statement. “Marketers can now better evaluate CTV inventory’s unique reach and frequency in conjunction with their entire Roku buy in a comparable and comprehensive manner, and advertisers can reduce waste and help ensure that relevant ads are delivered to the right audiences across devices.”

Nielsen announced four-screen ad deduplication in July, when it expanded its cross-platform measurement of YouTube across computers, mobile devices and CTV to more accurately compare audiences to linear TV.

Such efforts come as the TV ad industry continues to grapple with the uncertain future of measurement and seek unified metrics for transacting. Nielsen One remains a looming curiosity as companies test alternative currencies for use in major dealmaking.

Roku began its partnership with Nielsen in 2016 with the adoption of its Digital Ad Ratings system, which this year Roku integrated into its OneView ad-buying platform. The Four-Screen Ad Deduplication tool expands the duo’s interwoven businesses, including Roku’s acquisition of Nielsen’s Advanced Video Advertising business last year.

 

Parker Herren

Parker Herren is Ad Age’s TV reporter. He was previously a freelance journalist and podcaster covering pop culture and entertainment as well as a Pilates instructor and a professional dancer. His passions include cats, the “Scream” franchise and Halloween costumes.

