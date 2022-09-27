OpenAP brings targeted audiences to programmatic market—to break down TV ad buying silos

Advanced advertising consortium OpenAP today announced it is bringing its audience data into the programmatic marketplace, allowing advertisers to reach the same audiences across platforms. The goal is to break down the silos that have long existed in TV ad buying.
OpenAP is working with ad sales platforms FreeWheel, Magnite and Xandr’s Monetize SSP to incorporate programmatic audiences into its unified ID solution. Agency GroupM will be the first to use the new offering in its TV dealmaking.
OpenAP’s OpenID tool previously consolidated just linear and digital TV audience data. The added availability for programmatic sellers, which automate digital TV buys across platforms, allows the company to deliver targetable audience data to publishers across the entire TV ecosystem. It also allows marketers to evaluate campaign reach metrics via OpenAP’s cross-platform measurement tool XPm.