Sports recovery company touted by tennis star Naomi Osaka to air first TV ad in Woods-Mickelson match

Hyperice will debut a 30-second commercial during the showpiece matchup
By Jeanine Poggi. Published on May 22, 2020.

Sports recovery company Hyperice will air its first TV ad during “The Match: Champions for Charity Event” between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson this Sunday.

The 30-second commercial, called “All of Us,” will feature athletes such as tennis player Naomi Osaka, using its recovery equipment. Hyperice struck a deal with Osaka last year.

The commercial will run twice in pre-game and once during the first nine holes of the tournament. The ad was produced in-house.

“The Match,” which will be simulcast across WarnerMedia’s TNT, TBS, truTV and HLN, pits Woods and Peyton Manning against Mickelson and Tom Brady. It will raise money for COVID-19 relief efforts.

Hyperice, which created vibration and percussion therapy devices, decided to make its TV debut in one of the first live sporting events since the shutdown. The lack of live sports amid the pandemic has created demand among viewers for any new sports content. 

The PGA Tour has been on hiatus since the Players Championship was halted on March 12 after the tournament’s first round, as concerns grew about the spread of the coronavirus. The Tour is scheduled to resume on June 8.

Michelob Ultra will also air ads in the event, and earlier this week released a video on social media that used so-called deepfake technology to superimpose Manning’s face into a scene from “Caddyshack.”

Capital One is the title sponsor of the event, and other sponsors include Progressive and Audi. WarnerMedia said earlier in the month that it sold out of commercial time in the event.

Mickelson beat Woods the last time they went head-to-head in a pay-per-view event in November 2018. But that event was marred by technical glitches, resulting in Bleacher Report streaming it for free and forcing pay-TV providers to provide refunds for those who had paid.

Jeanine Poggi

Jeanine Poggi covers the TV industry and how broadcast and cable networks and distributors are adopting to the changes in the world of TV advertising. She joined Ad Age in 2012, following six years covering the retail and media industries and other financial sectors for Women's Wear Daily, Forbes and TheStreet.

