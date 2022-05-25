The Onion does ‘No Way To Prevent This’ homepage takeover in wake of Texas school shooting

In the wake of Tuesday’s mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, The Onion is today devoting its homepage to displaying all the times it has recycled and republished a story headlined “‘No Way To Prevent This,’ Says Only Nation Where This Regularly Happens.”

Other than tweaking the piece to include cursory details and a wire-service photo from the latest mass shooting, the (usually) satirical news website has repeatedly run the one-paragraph story pretty much as-is—reflecting the grim resignation and sense of powerlessness of “a nation where over half of the world’s deadliest mass shootings have occurred in the past 50 years and whose citizens are 20 times more likely to die of gun violence than those of other developed nations.”

The Onion’s most recent republication of the story before today came on May 16, following the supermarket shooting in Buffalo, New York. Dylan McLemore, a media researcher and communications professor at the University of Central Arkansas, noted on Twitter that today’s Uvalde version of the story marks the 21st time since 2014 that The Onion has republished the piece.