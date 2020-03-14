Time Out New York temporarily rebrands as Time In New York
Time Out New York, the print magazine and website, has temporarily rebranded itself as Time In New York. The move was made in recognition of the fact that many New Yorkers are engaging in CDC-recommended “social distancing” as the coronavirus pandemic escalates. Time Out London—the original Time Out, born in 1968, that went on to become the flagship of the global Time Out Group—has also adopted “Time In” branding.
Time Out New York’s website is currently emphasizing stories such as “The best takeout and delivery restaurants in New York” and “The 40 best movies on Netflix right now,” as well as “The latest canceled events and closures over coronavirus in NYC.”
Time Out New York also operates the Time Out Market in the DUMBO neighborhood of Brooklyn. On Saturday afternoon, the company announced that it would be temporarily shuttering the food hall “for as long as needed to help NYC in its ongoing efforts to fight the spread of coronavirus. ... The market will be closing after dinner service on Sunday evening, March 15.”
In a statement about the “Time In” rebrand, Editor Will Gleason writes,
With gatherings of over 500 people in NYC currently banned and Mayor De Blasio declaring a state of emergency, it’s clear: Serious precautions need to be taken to halt the spread of coronavirus.
We’ve changed our logo temporarily to acknowledge this new reality, but rest assured: Time Out New York will continue to help you discover the best of the city, whether it’s Time Out or Time In.
If there’s one thing I know for sure, it’s that New Yorkers can handle anything that’s thrown our way. As we enter this time of uncertainty, with a growing sense that the city as a whole is being put on pause, there’s no doubt in my mind that we’ll get through this together.
The city’s open-hearted, can-do spirit is what we celebrate every day here at Time Out New York, and it’s something we’ll continue to do over the next few unprecedented weeks. We know many independent, small businesses we love will be hurting during this time, so we’ll keep championing them as long as it’s responsible to do so. For those who will be spending more time than usual in their apartments, we’ll also be giving you some fun things to do at home, from guides to the most uplifting movies currently available over streaming services to the best takeout and delivery services in the city.
Most important of all, whether you’re spending your time out or time in this month, be sure to stay healthy and be safe.