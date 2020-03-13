Media

Trump requests meeting with broadcasters and Ad Council to discuss COVID-19

A meeting with top network brass is expected to take place on Monday, according to people familiar with the situation
By Jeanine Poggi. Published on March 13, 2020.
Credit: Bloomberg

President Donald Trump has requested to meet with top broadcast TV executives and the Ad Council next week to discuss COVID-19, according to two people familiar with the situation.

While the exact agenda of the meeting, which is expected to take place on Monday, is unclear, it is expected Trump will ask TV networks and the Ad Council help develop messaging around the coronavirus pandemic. This likely will include requesting broadcasters for commercial time on their networks. 

A spokeswoman for the Ad Council declined to comment.

The Ad Council has been an important part of key events in American history. The organization helped support nonmilitary war efforts during World War II, with more than $1 billion in labor hours and media time and space had been donated to the council's campaigns. It has created long-running campaigns for the American Red Cross, the United Way and the U.S. Forest Service, as well as recruitement efforts for the Peace Corps. 

Jeanine Poggi

Jeanine Poggi covers the TV industry and how broadcast and cable networks and distributors are adopting to the changes in the world of TV advertising.

