Trump slams Fox News (yes, Fox News)
President Trump slamming the news media is old news—but Trump criticizing his favorite cable network, Fox News? That’s new news. Not fake news, but actual news, as issued in tweet form Sunday night.
Across a series of five tweets, Trump got derailed a bit, unable to keep from criticizing some of his usual media targets (CNN, NBC, The New York Times), but ultimately made it clear that he spent some time watching Fox News over the weekend and was not at all pleased:
The situation is clearly intolerable—which means something’s gotta give. Stay tuned as Trump checks with Attorney General William Barr to see if he can fire disloyal Fox News anchors (Barr would say yes, probably) or maybe just issue an executive order canceling weekend Fox News programming (which would be replaced with reruns of “The Apprentice”).
