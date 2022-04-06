Media

TV measurement inequities pose hurdles for marketers

Experts agree big data sets are biased and third-party data is often inaccurate
By Jack Neff. Published on April 06, 2022.
Credit: iStock

Measuring minority TV audiences accurately has challenged U.S. marketing for decades, even spawning bills and Congressional hearings. But for all the new technology and huge data sets coming into the industry, it’s still not clear multicultural measurement is on track to get any better.

Heather Stewart, General Motors Co. general director of global media and marketing services, summed it up at the Association of National Advertisers Media Conference in March: “Measurement is broken in this country, particularly for diverse homes.”

Fixing it, however, is proving elusive, even if measurement of minority audiences has become a core issue in the growing competition between industry heavyweight Nielsen and its rivals. Nielsen’s panel of 41,000-plus TV households isn’t big enough to accurately measure smaller audiences on its own. And weighting its results to create a representative sample can give a handful of people outsize sway over ratings.

Newer solutions that bring in data from millions of household devices—including Nielsen’s own under-development system—overcome the small sample problem but have biases of their own. To correct them, measurement firms are relying on third-party providers whose databases are often wrong about the ethnic makeup of households.

Long time coming

Louis Carr, president of media sales for Paramount’s BET Networks and long an outspoken critic of Nielsen’s measurement of minority audiences, sees evidence of effort, but no sign results are getting any better.

A guide to the Nielsen turmoil

“It’s been a problem forever,” Carr said, “whether it’s a problem of sample size not being big enough or a problem of technology processes and systems being able to capture Black and brown audiences.”

Nielsen’s problems with undercounting audiences during the pandemic due to changes in how it maintained its household panel only heightened the problem, because it disproportionately affected minority audiences, Carr said. That came as the murder of George Floyd and subsequent social unrest pushed marketers and agencies to focus more on reaching Black consumers, even though the data for reaching them hasn’t improved.

“Nielsen says it’s going to get better, and they’re going to do things differently, but how long is that going to take?” Carr said. “I’ve been hearing that my whole career.”

Experimentation with alternative deal currencies, including VideoAmp and Comscore by Carr’s own company, Paramount Media Networks, could bring improvement, he said. But he believes the industry’s initial focus is getting measurement of the general audience right, before ensuring minority representation.

Asked if alternate currencies appear to give BET Networks more accurate, stable measurement, Carr said, “I don’t know that we’re far enough along to be able to address that.”

Problems with alternatives

It’s easy to assume that if inaccurate measurement of minority audiences results from small panels, than data from millions of set top-boxes and smart TVs can solve the problem. But it doesn’t, because households with those devices still disproportionately skew white and upper-income, and that gap may only become larger over time. 

Cord-cutters are heavily Spanish-dominant Hispanic households, said Roberto Ruiz, executive VP of research, insights and analytics for Univision Communications. Citing Nielsen data, he said the percentage of Spanish-dominant households watching TV over-the-air (rather than through cable or satellite boxes) shrunk from 34% to 26.6% between first quarter of 2017 and fourth quarter of 2021. The percentage of such households that subscribe to basic cable went from 71.3% to 48.2% over that period, he said.

“Spanish-dominant is my core audience,” Ruiz said. “So my concern is that we’re jumping into measurement methods that just do not reflect the behavior of minorities, especially Hispanics. And none of these [alternative measurement] players have yet to come up with a reliable way to project over-the-air viewership.”

They are trying, and Ruiz is helping. He sits on an advisory board for VideoAmp and is working with Comscore, which Univision picked for a contract to provide ratings for three local TV stations in Florida and Washington, D.C. as it evaluates the latter’s ability to measure Hispanic audiences.

“I’m not saying that with armies of Ph.D.s and computer models we can’t solve this,” he said. “But we need time to figure it out.”

One fallacy is that as TV deals move from more basic age and gender demographics toward custom audiences, and guarantees on outcomes such as sales, that ethnic representation will be less of a concern, Ruiz said. But if minority-oriented media are undercounted broadly, he said, they’ll be just as undercounted in custom audience and outcomes measures.

Nielsen is trying

Besides the alternative players, Ruiz also works with Nielsen. He has one person on staff whose full-time job is to monitor Nielsen panel health to ensure adequate Hispanic representation. And despite all the criticism Nielsen receives, Ruiz said he believes the company, from CEO David Kenny on down, “is committed to counting minorities.”

He saw that in a recent decision by Nielsen—after pressure from Univision and NBCUniversal—to continue doing its enumeration survey in the U.S., which collects in-depth information from households, scrapping an earlier plan to rely simply on the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey.

“Calibration of big data to a truth set that fairly represents all races, ages, ethnicities and behaviors is crucial for the industry to transact with confidence,” Nielsen said in a statement. “This is the cornerstone of Nielsen’s audience measurement methodology.”

Steps Nielsen takes to maintain a representative panel include a pre-recruitment process and multiple recruitment attempts using bilingual staff for in-language recruitment of Hispanic and Asian communities, the statement said. The company said it also provides higher and more frequent incentives for “hard-to-count” groups and has undertaken a variety of steps to eliminate panel maintenance issues that led to undercounts during the pandemic.

Big data alone isn’t representative of the U.S. population, according to Nielsen, with set top-box data under-representing Hispanic populations by around 30% and Black populations by around 20%. By contrast, Nielsen said its U.S. panel representation is within 1% of U.S. Census percentages for both groups.

Getting representative ‘big data’

VideoAmp does have processes in place to ensure its big data is representative, said Josh Chasin, the company’s chief measurability officer. It uses data from credit reporting and third-party data firm Experian to match with its households so it can weight data to help ensure proper ethnic representation.

But there’s an art to weighting that not all companies use, Chasin said. “We’re not weighting to bring households in line with census data. We’re weighting to bring people in households into line. One of the reasons that matters, for example, is that Hispanics tend to live in larger households than average.”

VideoAmp also recognizes that set-top box and smart TV data sets have different biases, he said. Because the company co-mingles data from both, it can see that and use the differences to get “a more diverse profile of consumers than you get with one separately.”

While set-top-box data clearly doesn’t capture viewing by households that watch only over-the-air, smart TV data can. That’s where VideoAmp turns to ensure it has the proper mix of OTA households, Chasin said. The company also subscribes to the Advertising Research Foundation’s Universe Study of Device and Account Sharing (DASH study) to ensure it has the proper mix of OTA households in its sample.

Comscore, like VideoAmp, uses Experian data as part of its effort to ensure its measurement is ethnically representative as well as to adjust for such factors as presence of children and household income, David Algranati, the company’s chief product officer, said in a statement.

All data collection processes have biases, he said, and panels or survey recruitment can allow conscious or unconscious bias to creep in, if phone recruiters respond differently to an accented voice, for example. It can be more expensive to recruit Spanish-speaking households into a panel because of the need for bilingual recruiters, he said, providing a disincentive for companies. On the other hand, cable and satellite operators—whose data fuels Comscore measurement—have an incentive to communicate bilingually because it can help increase their customer base, he said.

Third-party data is often wrong

But ultimately, the big-data providers lean on third-party data to ensure representation. And one problem is that third-party databases are often wrong.

The Association of National Advertisers’ Alliance for Inclusive and Multicultural Marketing has been tracking accuracy of third-party databases in identifying ethnicity, and while it’s found modest improvements, there’s still plenty of error.

AIMM has been using the firm Truthset to evaluate accuracy of third-party databases, said Jim Spaeth, co-founder of analytics firm Sequent Partners, which is working on the project. Truthset collects data from a variety of third-party firms, using hashed email addresses to match their data to other independent, validated databases. The process generates “Truthscores” estimating how often the databases are right in identifying people’s ethnicity, gender or other factors. By providing their data, the providers get feedback that helps them improve accuracy over time, in addition to third-party scores they can show to clients.

However, they may not want to, because the data is often wrong. In a worst case, Truthset has found one database where people identified as African American actually were only 27% of the time, and another where Hispanic designations were right only 20% of the time.

Across the whole of Truthset’s set of vetted data providers the results are better, but still far from perfect. AIMM reported in March that third-party databases as of the fourth quarter of 2021 were accurate 83% of the time when identifying someone as Hispanic and 77% of the time when identifying someone as Black or white.

The accuracy has improved some, at least on identifying people as Black or Hispanic, though the error rate increased substantially for white and Asian people since the third quarter of 2020, with the latter correct only 61% of the time late last year.

Experian is one of 21 third-party data providers now being evaluated by Truthset, according to a recent statement by the Advertising Research Foundation, though it’s not clear if it was part of the fourth-quarter data cited by AIMM. Experian representatives didn’t respond to requests for comment on the accuracy of how it classifies people ethnically.

But one positive sign is that the most recent Truthset average scores reported by the ARF for third-party providers on accuracy in ethnic classification—an average that does include Experian—appear to show improvement from what AIMM reported for late last year.

Those scores showed providers were right about African American-identification 81% of the time, Hispanic 92% and Asian 84%.

No takers for MRC evaluation

Certainly the Media Rating Council (MRC) would like to evaluate Experian and other third-party data providers, but so far they haven’t applied for accreditation as MRC CEO George Ivie has called on them to do.

But the MRC will likely get a chance anyway, because evaluating the third-party data used to ensure representative measurement will be part of its audit of Comscore, which has applied for MRC accreditation, Ivie said. There is some economy of scale here, since the same audit might also be used should VideoAmp apply for MRC accreditation, which executives of that company have said they intend to do. Both companies use Experian.

Getting minority representation right is crucial, Ivie said, and will be a critical part of any big-data audience measurement system getting accreditation.

“It’s an enormous part of what we do,” he said. “I’ve been hauled in front of Congress on more than one occasion to speak about this matter. …They’re deadly serious about the fact that our audience measurement products should be complete in their coverage and representation of Americans, and we take it super seriously.”

Clearly the industry is moving toward using passive data collection from big household device sets and matching that data against other data sets to ensure a representative sample.

“We match all this stuff together and come away kind of fat, dumb and happy, thinking we’re all good,” Ivie said. “But the problem is, we’re not all good.”

The data and associated matching and attribution processes “have inaccuracies built into them, and some of those inaccuracies are particularly pointed in the race and ethnic areas,” Ivie said.

Ivie pointed to Procter & Gamble Co. Chief Brand Officer Marc Pritchard’s extensive discussion at the ANA Media Conference about efforts to invest more in minority-owned media. “As an industry,” he said, “we have to have an infrastructure in place to support that.”

Value beyond media measurement

Besides just getting audience measurement right, better ethnicity data will help marketers do a better job overall, Sequent’s Spaeth noted, by ensuring they’re seeing accurate representations of the market and lowering effective costs when targeting ethnic audiences.

That was exactly the experience for a campaign that used Truthset to improve the accuracy of targeting for a Tecate Beer campaign targeting Hispanic buyers, said Rebekah Kennedy, director of consumer data strategy for Heineken Co.

“Typically it’s very hard to target ethnicity online,” Kennedy said. “It’s like 50% accuracy rate, which is not very good.” Using Truthset to “tweak it and make it better is hugely beneficial and makes sense.”

In an effort to make ethnic and other representation better generally across the industry, the Advertising Research Foundation has launched a new project to evaluate the bias in research panels and big data sets. It’s inviting brands, agencies, media and research companies to put samples of their first-party customer relationship management databases, automated content recognition systems or other big data sets through testing with Truthset to anonymously score their accuracy on ethnic and other classifications.

The question is how many will take the ARF up on the offer?

“One of the biggest challenges is that many of the advertisers just don’t care,” about issues of data accuracy in ethnic representation, Spaeth said, based on experience in private consulting. “Always there are other issues that are more important.”

Jack Neff

Jack Neff, editor at large, covers household and personal-care marketers, Walmart and market research. He's based near Cincinnati and has previously written for the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Bloomberg, and trade publications covering the food, woodworking and graphic design industries and worked in corporate communications for the E.W. Scripps Co.

