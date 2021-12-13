Media

Watch the spot-on ‘SNL’ generic business hotel commercial spoof starring Billie Eilish

Welcome to Business Garden Inn & Suites & Hotel Room Inn
By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on December 13, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
5 CTV advertising developments to watch for in 2022
20211213_SNL_3X2.png
Credit: NBC

Chances are, you’ve stayed at this hotel at least once.

In the latest “Saturday Night Live” commercial spoof (below), generic business lodgings everywhere get a spot-on roasting. The faux ad for Business Garden Inn & Suites & Hotel Room Inn, which first aired as part of Saturday’s episode, stars guest host Billie Eilish and cast member Kate McKinnon as, respectively, front desk staffers Kathlyn and Kathreen. They’ve got a lot to say about their establishment’s extremely limited in-room amenities, including “tiny soap in plastic, phone that blinks, Band-Aid-colored blanket” and more—plus the hotel hot tub, “always occupied by an 8-year-old boy in goggles staring at your breasts.”

Also making an appearance: Trevor, the bellhop/valet/night manager/in-house doctor—played by Finneas, Billie Eilish’s mononymous brother and musical collaborator—who makes it clear that “I will drop your bags, I will scratch your car” and “I will offer to get you cocaine, and then I will flake.”

“Situated between the DMV and a darkened Sonic,” Kathlyn notes, Business Garden Inn & Suites & Hotel Room Inn is “the location that will make your Uber driver say, ‘Ya sure?’”

See Ad Age’s 2021 Year in Review here.

More from Ad Age
Peloton responds to 'Sex and the City' plot twist with its own ad
Adrianne Pasquarelli
Jesus gets rebranded for skeptics in new ad campaign
Brian Bonilla
Why Burger King is asking people to buy fries at McDonald's
Alexandra Jardine

See Ad Age’s 2021 Marketers of the Year here.

More 'SNL' ad spoofs and industry skits
Watch ‘SNL’ ridicule pretentious marketers in ‘Audacity in Advertising Awards’ spoof
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch Kim Kardashian West’s ‘SNL’ commercial spoof for Skims for Thick Dogs
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
‘Now what the hell’s an NFT?’ Watch ‘SNL’ helpfully explain with an Eminem rap parody
Simon Dumenco
Watch ‘SNL’ hilariously try to market L’eggs pantyhose to Gen Z
Simon Dumenco
ICYMI: Watch the hilarious ‘SNL’ Zillow ad spoof
Simon Dumenco

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Tubi giving brands viewers they missed on linear TV

Tubi giving brands viewers they missed on linear TV
Watch John Oliver’s hilarious, nostalgic take on snack and beverage branded video games

Watch John Oliver’s hilarious, nostalgic take on snack and beverage branded video games
See Stephen Colbert’s spoof of a desperate TikTok influencer

See Stephen Colbert’s spoof of a desperate TikTok influencer
Nielsen will measure individual ads as it overhauls its ratings system

Nielsen will measure individual ads as it overhauls its ratings system
Hulu adds Disney+ and ESPN+ to its live TV product for $5 more

Hulu adds Disney+ and ESPN+ to its live TV product for $5 more
Marketers want to shift more media duties in house, Forrester finds

Marketers want to shift more media duties in house, Forrester finds
Sex toys can now have ads on the subway—but there’s a twist

Sex toys can now have ads on the subway—but there’s a twist
Watch ‘SNL’ ridicule pretentious marketers in ‘Audacity in Advertising Awards’ spoof

Watch ‘SNL’ ridicule pretentious marketers in ‘Audacity in Advertising Awards’ spoof