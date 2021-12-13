Watch the spot-on ‘SNL’ generic business hotel commercial spoof starring Billie Eilish

Chances are, you’ve stayed at this hotel at least once.
In the latest “Saturday Night Live” commercial spoof (below), generic business lodgings everywhere get a spot-on roasting. The faux ad for Business Garden Inn & Suites & Hotel Room Inn, which first aired as part of Saturday’s episode, stars guest host Billie Eilish and cast member Kate McKinnon as, respectively, front desk staffers Kathlyn and Kathreen. They’ve got a lot to say about their establishment’s extremely limited in-room amenities, including “tiny soap in plastic, phone that blinks, Band-Aid-colored blanket” and more—plus the hotel hot tub, “always occupied by an 8-year-old boy in goggles staring at your breasts.”