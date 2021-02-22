Media

Watch ‘SNL’ take on spec ads in this absurdist spoof

Attention Charmin, Lego, Doritos, Mike’s Hard Lemonade, UPS, Chevy, eBay and Netflix: You may have just found your next agency!
By Simon Dumenco. Published on February 22, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
NBCUniversal looks to woo health sector with new event

‘SNL’ guest host Regé-Jean Page in ‘The Job Interview.’

Credit: NBC

“Saturday Night Live” takes its obsession with advertising to a whole new level of meta in “The Job Interview” (below), a pre-recorded piece that aired as a part of the weekend’s episode. In the segment, guest host Regé-Jean Page plays Donald, a man interviewing for an art director job with Mr. Foster (Beck Bennett) at Mixed Marshall Media, an advertising agency that does nothing but spec work for brands. We learn early on that this is a lousy business model for Mr. Foster and his colleagues, mainly because the shop’s spec campaigns for the likes of Charmin, Lego, Doritos and Mike’s Hard Lemonade tend to result in lawsuits rather than actual paid work.

But Donald, a BBDO veteran (but definitely not the BBDO you’re thinking of), is still interested, and in fact has a portfolio of rough sketches of his own spec ads for brands including UPS, Chevy, eBay and, in the segment’s big finish, Netflix.

The whole segment is a fun watch—an absurdist, slightly profane bit of nonsense—but it’s even more entertaining for anyone who’s ever run up against the reality of the worst (tone-deaf, irrelevant) sort of spec work.

Related articles
Man Stain! Watch the ‘SNL’ ad spoof for a men’s makeup brand that’s trying too hard to be manly
Simon Dumenco
ICYMI: Watch the hilarious ‘SNL’ Zillow ad spoof
Simon Dumenco
Watch: 'SNL' director Paul Briganti on comedy in the age of COVID-19
Ann-Christine Diaz

In this article:

Thumbnail
Simon Dumenco

Simon Dumenco is the "Media Guy" columnist for Ad Age. You can follow him on Twitter @simondumenco.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

NBCUniversal looks to woo health sector with new event

NBCUniversal looks to woo health sector with new event
Omnicom’s optimism, Lexus’ (literally) playful marketing stunt, and Ted Cruz, flight risk: Friday Wake-Up Call

Omnicom’s optimism, Lexus’ (literally) playful marketing stunt, and Ted Cruz, flight risk: Friday Wake-Up Call
Thousands of brands are running ads next to COVID vaccine misinformation: Thursday Wake-Up Call

Thousands of brands are running ads next to COVID vaccine misinformation: Thursday Wake-Up Call
WarnerMedia expands kids offerings under Cartoon Network, HBO Max hubs

WarnerMedia expands kids offerings under Cartoon Network, HBO Max hubs
Rush Limbaugh, controversial conservative radio host, dies at 70

Rush Limbaugh, controversial conservative radio host, dies at 70
News Corp. and Google settle long pay fight with global news pact

News Corp. and Google settle long pay fight with global news pact
Why marketers are flocking to Clubhouse to tout their expertise—and brands

Why marketers are flocking to Clubhouse to tout their expertise—and brands
ViacomCBS goes ‘all in’ on streaming, but without many of its top shows

ViacomCBS goes ‘all in’ on streaming, but without many of its top shows