Watch Trevor Noah’s love song to live audiences (before he goes audience-free)
As we’ve noted elsewhere, late-night TV talk shows are adjusting to the coronavirus pandemic in one of two ways: by hitting pause on shooting new episodes, or continuing production but without live studio audiences (“Watch Colbert’s surreal, nearly audience-free ‘Late Show’ monologue”). Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” is going the audience-free route starting Monday, so on last night’s episode host Trevor Noah served up a short tribute in song form to what would be his last studio audience for awhile.
The song celebrates enthusiastic audience members—as well as those who forget to turn off their cellphones, those with “weird-ass laughs,” those who get the jokes a beat too late, etc.; all of those archetypes are acted out while Noah sings (badly), making for a quietly funny and unexpectedly poignant segment.