Watch ‘The World According to Jeff Goldblum’ trailer from Disney+
If you’re a fan of Jeff Goldblum—and how can you not be?—then the show teased above may be the “killer app” needed to get you to sign up for Disney’s new streaming service Disney+. The entertainment conglomerate has handed the veteran actor his own series, “The World According to Jeff Goldblum,” which he explains thusly in the trailer:
“This show is a little off the beaten track, and it may be unexpected and surprising,” he says before adding with exaggerated flourish: “So, taste it—and enjoy!” The series will cover random things Goldblum says he’s “fascinated” by, including sneakers, denim, ice cream, jewelry and tattoos. “And then, every once in awhile, I break into song.” Say no more, Jeff Goldblum—we’re there!
“The World According to Jeff Goldblum” starts streaming on Disney+ on Nov. 12.