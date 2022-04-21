Media

Xandr offers six Nielsen measurement alternatives for TV ad deals

Big lineup includes 605, Comscore, EDO, Samba TV, TVision and VideoAmp to speed industry toward goal of a 'multi-currency marketplace'
By Jack Neff. Published on April 21, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
How to navigate the sprawling world of connected TV
Credit: iStock

Xandr, the latest player to hop on the alternative currencies bandwagon, is creating a currency buffet with six measurement firms beyond industry heavyweight Nielsen available for testing or writing advanced linear TV deals in the coming upfront negotiations.

Xandr is setting up what it calls a “standardized and flexible data framework” with data providers that include 605, Comscore, EDO, Samba TV, TVision and VideoAmp.

A brands’ guide to the Nielsen turmoil

It’s a mix that goes beyond more common alternative audience measurement choices offered by many networks like Fox Corp., Paramount, Disney Advertising and NBCUniversal.

Xandr's list includes EDO, which provides outcome measures based on how TV ads affect online search activity, as well as TVision, a panel provider that can measure audiences of streaming services, even when they don’t permit the capture of viewer data via automated content recognition (ACR). It also plays a role in developing person-level estimates for other firms, such as VideoAmp, that draw data from household devices.

More on measurement
Horizon Media will use Nielsen alternatives for up to 15% of TV upfront deals
Jack Neff
Comcast names Comscore as Nielsen alternative
Jack Neff
NBCU certifies first round of Nielsen measurement alternatives
Jack Neff
ViacomCBS adds VideoAmp as Nielsen TV ratings alternative
Jack Neff
Disney isn't giving up on Nielsen just yet
Asa Hiken

Xandr’s measurement framework will be available through its buy- and sell-side advanced TV platforms Invest TV and Monetize TV. Xandr is a unit of AT&T, but its sale to Microsoft, announced in December, is awaiting regulatory approvals in the U.S. and Europe.

The impetus for offering so many alternatives stems from “the seismic shift from a single to multi-currency TV marketplace,” according to a statement from Xandr, and aims to shorten the process of onboarding new data sets for audience segmentation, which “typically requires significant time and extensive product development.”

“Activating these data sets for trial and evaluation, especially as we approach the 2022/23 upfronts, must be made easier,” said Mark Mitchell, VP of business development for Xandr in a statement. “Xandr is making investments to power the adoption of new currencies and propel the industry forward.”

RSVP for Ad Age In-Depth: TV Pivot on May 24 and 25 at AdAge.com/TVPivot

“We welcome this move towards making video impressions more accountable in the advanced TV space,” said Bharad Ramesh, executive director for research and investments of WPP’s GroupM in a statement. “Giving advertisers flexibility in their choice of measurement partners and on measurement outcomes is a clear step forward.”

Support for multiple data provider segments via Monetize TV “will allow us to easily and quickly evaluate and utilize new data currencies, while offering insight into how various data can optimize TV schedules across our linear networks,” said Casey Gould, senior VP of ad sales and advanced advertising at Crown Media, and that this “ultimately bolsters our linear business."

In this article:

Thumbnail
Jack Neff

Jack Neff, editor at large, covers household and personal-care marketers, Walmart and market research. He's based near Cincinnati and has previously written for the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Bloomberg, and trade publications covering the food, woodworking and graphic design industries and worked in corporate communications for the E.W. Scripps Co.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Netflix loses 200,000 customers, its first decline in a decade

Netflix loses 200,000 customers, its first decline in a decade
Horizon Media will use Nielsen alternatives for up to 15% of TV upfront deals

Horizon Media will use Nielsen alternatives for up to 15% of TV upfront deals
Comcast names Comscore as Nielsen alternative

Comcast names Comscore as Nielsen alternative
Watch John Oliver explain the dark side of data collection

Watch John Oliver explain the dark side of data collection
Discovery CEO plots changes as WarnerMedia merger nears

Discovery CEO plots changes as WarnerMedia merger nears
High-energy commercials capture viewers' attention, study shows

High-energy commercials capture viewers' attention, study shows
Warner Bros. Discovery reveals ad sales leadership

Warner Bros. Discovery reveals ad sales leadership
TV measurement inequities pose hurdles for marketers

TV measurement inequities pose hurdles for marketers