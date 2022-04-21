Xandr offers six Nielsen measurement alternatives for TV ad deals

Xandr, the latest player to hop on the alternative currencies bandwagon, is creating a currency buffet with six measurement firms beyond industry heavyweight Nielsen available for testing or writing advanced linear TV deals in the coming upfront negotiations.
Xandr is setting up what it calls a “standardized and flexible data framework” with data providers that include 605, Comscore, EDO, Samba TV, TVision and VideoAmp.
It’s a mix that goes beyond more common alternative audience measurement choices offered by many networks like Fox Corp., Paramount, Disney Advertising and NBCUniversal.
Xandr's list includes EDO, which provides outcome measures based on how TV ads affect online search activity, as well as TVision, a panel provider that can measure audiences of streaming services, even when they don’t permit the capture of viewer data via automated content recognition (ACR). It also plays a role in developing person-level estimates for other firms, such as VideoAmp, that draw data from household devices.