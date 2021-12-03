Why so many marketers are 'leaning in' to Twitch

As an Amazon-owned company, Twitch uses a variety of data to determine which types of content viewers are most interested in and how much to invest in new categories. “We have a lot of data that we can use to figure out which segments are growing and what levers to pull,” says Aragon. “We look at the behavior of both viewers and creators in great depth,” adds Scott. “We have a robust CRM practice and invest heavily in our social support and customer experience team, which is a critical part of how we interact with our community.”

A lot of work to improve the site experience on Twitch takes place behind the scenes, including an ongoing effort by the company, which was the victim of a hack back in October, to update moderate tools and ensure brand safety. “Next year, safety is going to be one of our biggest, if not the biggest, areas of investment in terms of people, process and technology,” says Aragon.

Meanwhile, Twitch continues to cast an ever-wider net. More than 26 million channels went live last year, and total hours watched has increased every month so far in 2021. Scott says he is not concerned about Twitch straying too far from its gaming roots. “As long as we take care of our creators and their communities, everything will be fine,” he says.

