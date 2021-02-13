The cheesiest President's Day ads on YouTube
National advertisers might not be paying attention this President’s Day, and with the Super Bowl, Valentine’s Day, and Chinese New Year’s all happening within days of each other, who can blame them? But for local advertisers, the Founding Fathers are fair game. Here’s a look at the weirdest, cheesiest local President’s Day sale ads we could find on YouTube.
We’ll start with a Pythonesque ad from meal preppers Readywise. And speaking of surrealism...
What's not to love with the James Earl Jones-esque voice acting in this one from Puritan Cleaners in Richmond, Virginia?
Using cute kids in your ads is always a surefire winner. Naturwood Home Furnishings in Rancho Cordova, California, gets this.
C’mon Rob. You’ve got a great beard, an awesome cane and a killer hat. But for an ad that features three guitars and is made by a guitar shop called Jim’s Music Center in Tustin, California, there’s very little guitar playing going on.
Riverside Metro Auto Group in Riverside, California is trying to sell us a car, but we're curiously more interested in that awesome time-warping cellphone/egg timer/mixing device. It’s like the ultimate multitool.
Chock full of cheesy puns, clever cinematic cuts and funny background events, this ad from Reed Nissan in Orlando, Florida punches well above its weight. Let’s just hope no trees were harmed making this ad.