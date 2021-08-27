News

Dodge pays homage to history with EV logo

The muscle car brand is bringing back the triangular ‘fratzog' for its eco-friendly speedsters.
By Vince Bond Jr.. Published on August 27, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Big brands try reusable packaging. Plus, Mark Zuckerberg defends Facebook's ad model: Friday Wake-Up Call
DodgeReveal-MAIN_i.jpg

Dodge is using a logo from its past on the electrified vehicles that will take it into the future.

The muscle car brand is bringing back the triangular "fratzog" for its eco-friendly speedsters, said brand CEO Tim Kuniskis. The logo appeared on a mysterious, blacked-out model during Dodge's Stellantis EV day presentation in July where Kuniskis announced the brand would debut a battery-electric muscle car in 2024.

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

The logo, used from 1962 to 1976 according to CNBC, pays homage to the brand's history.

"I think it fits perfectly with electrified technology, especially when you make it 3D and light it up," Kuniskis told Automotive News during a media preview for the Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge event this month that featured drag racing and Hellcat thrill rides. "I think it looks really cool, really modern, really fresh, but at the same time, a nod to our heritage, which is what we do. We're never going to walk away from that."

More from Ad Age
Instacart shops for agency
Judann Pollack
How Clinique is marketing new availability inside Ulta stores at Target
Moyo Adeolu
Delta variant sharply curtails return-to-office plans
Eddie Small

Dodge plans to reveal more about its electric agenda in the fourth quarter. In 2022, the brand will launch a plug-in hybrid model and reveal an electric concept.

Kuniskis said the brand's marketing philosophy won't have to change once it introduces electrification — but the vehicles will sound a little different.

"Electric cars have sound. They do. It's a different sound, but they have sound," Kuniskis said. "And I use our supercharger as an example all the time. We have tons of cars out there that have superchargers and you don't know it, they're just silent.

"It's not what we do. We accentuate the sound of the mechanical components. Electric cars have sound. It's not a Hellcat, it's different, but that's OK."

In this article:

Vince Bond Jr.

Vince Bond is a reporter covering Fiat Chrysler and marketing for Automotive News.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Big brands try reusable packaging. Plus, Mark Zuckerberg defends Facebook's ad model: Friday Wake-Up Call

Big brands try reusable packaging. Plus, Mark Zuckerberg defends Facebook's ad model: Friday Wake-Up Call
Amazon's delivery robot, Gillette's sales and layoffs at BuzzFeed and Verizon: Thursday Wake-Up Call

Amazon's delivery robot, Gillette's sales and layoffs at BuzzFeed and Verizon: Thursday Wake-Up Call
IHeartMedia wins court approval for a plan to exit bankruptcy

IHeartMedia wins court approval for a plan to exit bankruptcy
YouTube bans risky viral challenges. Plus, many Facebook users don't grasp ad targeting: Thursday Wake-Up Call

YouTube bans risky viral challenges. Plus, many Facebook users don't grasp ad targeting: Thursday Wake-Up Call
An NFL-backed data firm is launching a sports-gambling marketing company

An NFL-backed data firm is launching a sports-gambling marketing company
Nike launches an auto-lacing smart sneaker, and Netflix hikes its prices: Wednesday Wake-Up Call

Nike launches an auto-lacing smart sneaker, and Netflix hikes its prices: Wednesday Wake-Up Call
President Trump plugs fast food, and a Gillette ad sparks debate: Tuesday Wake-Up Call

President Trump plugs fast food, and a Gillette ad sparks debate: Tuesday Wake-Up Call
The Super Bowl halftime show is confirmed and Skittles has a stunt planned: Monday Wake-Up Call

The Super Bowl halftime show is confirmed and Skittles has a stunt planned: Monday Wake-Up Call