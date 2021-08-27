Dodge pays homage to history with EV logo

Dodge is using a logo from its past on the electrified vehicles that will take it into the future.

The muscle car brand is bringing back the triangular "fratzog" for its eco-friendly speedsters, said brand CEO Tim Kuniskis. The logo appeared on a mysterious, blacked-out model during Dodge's Stellantis EV day presentation in July where Kuniskis announced the brand would debut a battery-electric muscle car in 2024.

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

The logo, used from 1962 to 1976 according to CNBC, pays homage to the brand's history.

"I think it fits perfectly with electrified technology, especially when you make it 3D and light it up," Kuniskis told Automotive News during a media preview for the Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge event this month that featured drag racing and Hellcat thrill rides. "I think it looks really cool, really modern, really fresh, but at the same time, a nod to our heritage, which is what we do. We're never going to walk away from that."