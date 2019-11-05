A man was stabbed to death in a fight over Popeyes’ chicken sandwiches: Tuesday Wake-Up Call
A fatal stabbing outside Popeyes
A man died from stab wounds suffered during a fight outside a Popeyes restaurant in Maryland, and county police said the argument seems to have started over the chain's popular chicken sandwich. The stabbing in the Washington D.C. suburb of Oxon Hill came a day after the chain resumed selling the sandwich, which had sold out in late August. The Washington Post reports:
“The dispute began when one man cut in front of another in a line specifically for ordering a sandwich, said Jennifer Donelan, spokeswoman for the county police … Donelan said police are looking for the assailant and called on him to turn himself in. “For you to get that angry over anything; for that type of anger to develop into this type of violence . . . is a very sad and tragic day,” Donelan said.
Popeyes said it was saddened to hear about the death. “We do not yet know whether this was the result of a dispute over one of our products or something unrelated, but there is no reason for someone to lose their life on a Monday night in a parking lot,” the brand said in a statement emailed to Ad Age. “Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends, and we are fully cooperating with local authorities.”
Popeyes customers have been reporting hour-plus wait times to buy the sandwich since it went back on sale this weekend. The product’s return for National Sandwich Day on Sunday had been teased in a marketing campaign by agency Gut.
Snubbing Pornhub
Kraft Heinz’s frozen food line Devour and Unilever’s Dollar Shave Club each ran ad campaigns on the adult video website Pornhub this year. But it apparently won’t happen again.
After The Sunday Times in the U.K. wrote about Pornhub videos that included sexualized minors and secret public recordings of women, “Unilever and Kraft responded with promises to cut out ads on adult sites,” Ad Age’s Garett Sloane and Jack Neff write. Devour’s campaign was about “food porn” and was filled with jokey porn references; it appeared during and around the Super Bowl on various channels, including Pornhub. Now, “Kraft Heinz has pledged not to advertise or promote any of its brands on this site or other similar sites,” a Kraft spokeswoman said. Is anyone still having a hard time processing that family-oriented Kraft ever wanted to associate with Pornhub in the first place?
There's Facebook and then there's FACEBOOK
Facebook debuted a new corporate logo, and as is often the case, the internet is not embracing it. Some people think the new all-caps “FACEBOOK” logo feels shouty. “I mean, if you're being criticized for a horrible all-powerful monocorp, doesn't changing to a big loud threatening all-caps name just reinforce that?” someone tweeted.
Others thought the custom typography looked like every other contemporary logo; another Twitter user paraphrased the news as, “billion dollar company pays millions of dollars for basic sans serif typeface.” From now on, Facebook will use the all-caps, variable-color logo to refer to Facebook the company, owner of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp; for Facebook, the social network, the familiar blue logo remains, as Ad Age’s Garett Sloane writes.
At a time when the company faces trust issues (and antitrust issues), the idea is to be more transparent with consumers about who owns the apps they use: “Users will see a “from Facebook” tag in prominent position on Instagram and WhatsApp, like on their log-in screens,” Sloane writes. It’s also worth reading the Facebook design team’s blog post to get a sense of what they’re trying to convey with the logo. For example, “the subtle softening of corners and diagonals adds a sense of optimism.” Everything’s going to be fine. Right?
In other branding news: “T-Mobile says it owns the exclusive rights to the color magenta,” George Slefo writes in Ad Age.
Just briefly:
New guy at Ford: Before he was a star, actor Idris Elba once worked at a Ford factory in the U.K. Now the brand has tapped him to “serve as ‘creative partner’ to help launch an all-electric Mustang-inspired SUV,” E.J. Schultz reports in Ad Age.
Out: Several employees of a Buffalo Wild Wings in suburban Chicago were fired “after some customers said their group was asked to move to another table because of the color of their skin," The Chicago Tribune reports.
Podcast of the day: Veronica Parker-Hahn, senior VP for growth & innovation at Effie Worldwide, talks about everything she learned from watching do-it-yourself videos on YouTube, on topics from home repairs to childbirth. Listen to her conversation with Ad Age’s I-Hsien Sherwood and Alfred Maskeroni on the Ad Block podcast, and subscribe on iTunes or Spotify.
Number of the day: EMarketer reports that “advertising on connected TV like Hulu and Roku is expected to surge nearly 40 percent in 2019 to just under $7 billion.” Read more by Jeanine Poggi in Ad Age.
Ad of the day: Mariah Carey sings her hit "All I Want for Christmas" in a commercial celebrating the magic of the season and … potato chips. In the ad for PepsiCo-owned chips brand Walkers, Carey also gets into a fight with a guy wearing an elf costume. It's wacky, so why not just watch it? And read more by Ad Age's Alexandra Jardine.
