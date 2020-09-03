McDonald’s adds Travis Scott to its menu as part of month-long partnership
Would you like a side of fries with your Travis Scott?
That's a line that might be heard at McDonald’s restaurants, starting next week.
From September 8 through October 4, McDonald’s is introducing a meal in rapper Travis Scott’s name, in an effort to connect with millennial and Gen-Z customers. McDonald’s says it’s the first of a month-long partnership with Scott’s record label Cactus Jack Records that will include charitable components.
The Travis Scott Meal includes a Quarter Pounder with cheese, bacon and lettuce, and fries, with BBQ sauce and a Sprite for $6. It can be purchased at participating restaurants, through the drive-thru or through the McDonald’s app.
McDonald’s U.S. Chief Marketing Officer Morgan Flatley says it’s the first time a celebrity’s name has been featured on its menu since Michael Jordan in 1992, nearly 30 years ago.
“Everyone has a favorite McDonald’s meal, no matter who you are,” Flatley wrote in a McDonald’s blog post. “Travis is a true McDonald’s fan having grown up visiting our restaurants in Houston, not to mention one of the biggest musical acts and cultural icons in the world.”
“I couldn’t be more excited to bring the Cactus Jack x McDonald’s collaboration to life,” wrote Scott in the same blog post. “We are bringing together two iconic worlds. Including a charitable component was key for me, and I can’t wait for people to see what we have in store.”
McDonald's is working with a number of agency partners on the collab: Wieden+Kennedy New York, The Narrative Group, Alma, Burrell, Loud and Live, Walton Isaacson, Boden PR, The Marketing Store, Publicis Groupe, OMD, Native Tongue, Admerasia and IW Group.
McDonald’s teased the news on its Instagram account Thursday morning, and Travis Scott followed up with a tweet to his 9 million Twitter followers.
The brand says Scott has also designed custom T-shirts for McDonald’s crew members to wear.
As of 2020, the 28-year-old rapper and on-again-off-again boyfriend of Kylie Jenner—and father to their daughter Stormi—has sold over 45 million records in the U.S. Scott’s virtual concerts have also gotten a ton of attention. His concert on Fortnite last April was watched by more than 12 million players. Ad Age recently named Scott one of America's Hottest Brands for 2020.
The news comes as another popular star among Gen-Zers—TikTok influencer Charli D’Amelio—partnered this week with Dunkin’ for her own drink on the menu. “The Charli” is a medium cold brew with whole milk and three pumps of caramel. D’Amelio shared the news of the drink to her 80 million fans on the platform on Wednesday.