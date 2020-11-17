News

M&M maker Mars agrees to buy owner of Kind snack bars

The two companies had already partnered in an effort to expand Kind products into international markets
Published on November 17, 2020.
READ THIS NEXT   
The march of the holiday ads and HBO Max makes friends with Amazon: Tuesday Wake-Up Call
Credit: Bloomberg LP

Mars, the maker of M&M candy and Ben’s Original rice, has agreed to acquire snack-bar maker Kind North America.

Kind will become “a distinct and separate business within the Mars family of companies,” Mars said in a statement Tuesday. The companies had already partnered in an effort to expand Kind products into international markets.

Kind founder and Executive Chairman Daniel Lubetzky will remain involved in the brand and retain a financial stake. The companies did not release financial terms.

The New York Times, which earlier reported the deal, said Mars placed a $5 billion valuation on Kind, citing unidentified people familiar with the terms.

Related articles
If You Can't Beat Them Buy Them: Mars Takes Stake in Kind
Jessica Wohl
Kind re-ignites feud with Clif Bar in biggest-ever campaign for new energy bars
Ethan Jakob Craft
Mars Wrigley will return to the Super Bowl with a 2021 ad buy
Jessica Wohl
Candymakers get creative for a socially distanced Halloween
Ethan Jakob Craft

Mars notes, maturing in April 2039 with a 3.95% coupon, have been steadily performing better than Treasuries for months, as part of a broad rally in corporate bonds. The notes traded at yields as high as 2.5 percentage points above Treasuries in March, but now are closer to 1.2 percentage points more, according to Trace bond trading data.

The companies worked together over the past three years to bring the Kind brand to more than 35 countries and develop new products such as smoothie bowls and frozen bars.

Kind, founded in 2004, has captured market share in the snacking category by marketing itself as healthier and touting simple ingredients without artificial sweeteners. Consumers have gravitated toward packaged food that’s marketed as natural and without additives in recent years.

The brand will add another category to Mars’ roster of products, which range from Dove chocolates to Whiskas cat food.

—Bloomberg News

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

The march of the holiday ads and HBO Max makes friends with Amazon: Tuesday Wake-Up Call

The march of the holiday ads and HBO Max makes friends with Amazon: Tuesday Wake-Up Call
Instagram gives users new control over personalized ads using third-party data  

Instagram gives users new control over personalized ads using third-party data  
SpaceX blasts off into a commercial future, and TikTok deadline extended: Monday Wake-Up Call

SpaceX blasts off into a commercial future, and TikTok deadline extended: Monday Wake-Up Call

Homebound celebrities are eager for ad roles, and Trump's next media move: Friday Wake-Up Call

Homebound celebrities are eager for ad roles, and Trump's next media move: Friday Wake-Up Call
Beyoncé gets on a Peloton, and what’s up with the TikTok ban?: Wednesday Wake-Up Call

Beyoncé gets on a Peloton, and what’s up with the TikTok ban?: Wednesday Wake-Up Call

McDonald’s goes meatless and Four Seasons Total Landscaping sells ‘Make America Rake Again’ stickers: Tuesday Wake-Up Call

McDonald’s goes meatless and Four Seasons Total Landscaping sells ‘Make America Rake Again’ stickers: Tuesday Wake-Up Call
Looking back at Alex Trebek’s legacy in advertising

Looking back at Alex Trebek’s legacy in advertising
Brands, newspapers, Big Tech and stocks respond to a Biden win: Monday Wake-Up Call

Brands, newspapers, Big Tech and stocks respond to a Biden win: Monday Wake-Up Call