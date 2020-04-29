Pandemic hits WPP revenue and John Seifert departs Ogilvy: Wednesday Wake-Up Call
Pandemic hits WPP revenue
WPP revealed the impact so far of Covid-19 in its first quarter trading statement this morning, and it doesn't look great. Despite a “good performance” in February, the holding company’s like-for-like revenue less pass-through costs fell by 7.9 percent in March, with Greater China down 30 percent, Germany down 15 percent, the U.K. 9.8 percent and the U.S. 3.7 percent. Overall, revenue was down 3.3 percent for the quarter.
In a statement, WPP CEO Mark Read said its commercial performance had been encouraging before the full impact of the virus was felt. It also won $1 billion of new work in the quarter, including the global integrated Intel account, creative duties for Discover and the media accounts for Hasbro and Novo Nordisk. He added that “while many clients are significantly impacted by a reduction in consumer demand, other sectors such as packaged goods, technology and food retail brands have been more resilient.” As reported by Bloomberg News, WPP said recent measures to protect profits, including voluntary salary sacrifice by senior staff, will save the company 700 million to 800 million pounds ($873 million - $997 million) this year.
The WPP statement comes a day after Omnicom Group yesterday reported a 1.8 percent decline in revenue to $3.4 billion for the first quarter. Ad Age’s Lindsay Rittenhouse writes that CEO-Chairman John Wren said on an earnings call that the company “will continue to quickly reduce costs.”
Seifert departs Ogilvy
On the eve of the trading statement, more changes at WPP emerged with the news that Ogilvy Worldwide CEO-Chairman John Seifert will be departing the agency after nearly 41 years. Ad Age’s Lindsay Rittenhouse reports that the move, effective in 2021, is part of a succession plan helmed by WPP CEO Mark Read.
Seifert said it was decided earlier this year with Read “that we should begin the process of searching for my eventual successor, knowing that this process takes time and thoughtful engagement with potential candidates internally and externally."
Seifert, who joined the company as a summer intern in 1979, took over as worldwide CEO and chairman of Ogilvy, succeeding Miles Young, in 2016. In 2018, he led the rebrand of the agency that saw it change its name from Ogilvy & Mather to just Ogilvy. Last year, however, he came under fire, including from agency employees, over Ogilvy's work with U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
J. Crew’s face masks sell out in a day
It’s been a tough gig for clothing retailers so far during the pandemic, with customers stuck at home having no reason to splurge on the latest fashions. But some are finding a glimmer of a silver lining, reports Ad Age’s Adrianne Pasquarelli, with sales of face masks.
On Monday, J. Crew and its sibling brand Madewell started advertising packages of three masks made in their popular gingham and stripe patterns– and both brands’ products sold out in less than a day. By Tuesday morning, the product page on J. Crew’s site for the nonmedical face masks advised consumers to “Please check back for a restock soon.” Sales were limited to two per customer.
Banana Republic (which has also been advertising “video chat” accessories) is another retailer to have run out of the masks. As Pasquarelli notes, “while sales of face masks are not going to move the needle financially, the product could be helpful in keeping apparel brands top of mind at a time when few customers are buying more than food and essentials.”
PepsiCo trims “non-essential” marketing spend
PepsiCo is becoming more cautious about its advertising spend as the impact of the pandemic continues, the company revealed yesterday. Ad Age’s Jessica Wohl reports that although the marketer raised its advertising and marketing spending in the first quarter, Chief Financial Officer Hugh Johnston said that it’s now “reducing non-essential advertising and marketing spend to reflect the realities of the current environment.”
In particular, the lockdown situation is impacting beverages, according to PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Ramon Laguarta. That’s because while people may be making large grocery purchases that include PepsiCo products such as Quaker Oats and Tostitos chips and dips, they are making fewer trips to convenience stores, gas stations and restaurants where they might buy a soft drink. But the company is seeing “increased snack occasions at home,” with people taking breaks during the day and watching TV.
'Nice and shiny'
As President Trump’s remarks about disinfectants continue to reverberate around the world, the timing was serendipitous for one marketer. As Ann-Christine Diaz reports, d-to-c feminine product brand MyBoxShop posted a new ad on its Instagram account a day after the now infamous press briefing, that features a stock photo of two women in what appears to be a lively chat. One says: “I like toxins in my vagina,” and proceeds to whip out a bottle of blue disinfectant spray. “I use this to clean it,” she says. “Makes it nice and shiny.” Though the disinfectant ad seemed to be a spot-on response to the POTUS news of the moment, artist and ad vet Matt Vescovo, who worked on the spot, tells Diaz it was just a coincidence. The creative idea was thought up months ago—but, by chance it became timely thanks to Trump.
Just briefly
Amazon hires Zhang: Amazon has hired Dentsu Aegis Network’s Maggie Zhang as head of OTT measurement and research, according to Business Insider. Zhang was executive VP of video research and insights at Dentsu Aegis, and has also previously worked at the IAB.
And in other Amazon news: Publishers are moving away from Amazon as a destination to send their sales referrals, since the e-commerce giant slashed their share of the commission, reports Ad Age’s Garett Sloane. After Amazon adjusted its affiliate marketing program last week, they are now diverting customers to sites such as Best Buy where they can take bigger cuts.
Andy winners: VMLY&R Poland’s “Last Issue Ever” won the top honor at the International Andy Awards, announced online, writes Ad Age’s I-Hsien Sherwood. The campaign, which turned a long-running porn magazine into an outlet for women’s empowerment, won the Glass Lion for Change Grand Prix at Cannes last year. Burger King’s “Moldy Whopper” by INGO, David and Publicis won the Pop Choice Andy, an audience-favorite category introduced this year determined by a public vote on Instagram Stories.
More beer? Beer could be the way to get you through this pandemic. Or at least, that’s what Coors Light is saying in a new ad inspired by the 93-year old Pittsburgh lady who appeared in a now infamous viral photo that showed her staring out her window holding a sign reading “I need more beer!” while clutching a Coors Light. As E.J. Schultz writes, the DDB Chicago spot, voiced by actor Paul Giamatti, “references beer’s role in historical events like the Great Depression and the Revolutionary War.” Watch it here.
