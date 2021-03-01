News

Roku acquires Nielsen’s Advanced Video Advertising business

Buy, which includes video automatic content recognition and dynamic ad insertion technologies, ramps up Roku's linear TV ads
By Mike Juang. Published on March 01, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Golden Globes’ ratings slide, again
Credit: Roku

Roku is boosting its linear ad proposition by buying Nielsen’s Advanced Video Advertising business, bringing Nielsen’s video ad targeting technologies into Roku’s stable. The Roku acquisition will include Nielsen’s video automatic content recognition and dynamic ad insertion technologies, and will strengthen Roku’s proposition to advertisers in the linear TV space.

“Combining Nielsen’s AVA technology with Roku’s innovative ad tech and scale will enable us to deliver the benefits of TV streaming advertising to traditional TV,” said Louqman Parampath, VP of product management at Roku, in a statement.

Roku says Nielsen’s dynamic ad insertion technology will boost TV ad inventory by turning linear TV viewers on Roku’s platform into addressable audiences. Ad insertion can dynamically replace national and local ads, serving up targeted advertising to linear TV viewers in real time, making it more competitive with other forms of precise ad delivery. “The way the addressable market will grow is ultimately it being able to be monetized and compared to linear at scale,” says Scott N. Brown, GM, audience measurement, Nielsen.

Related articles
Roku gains after quarterly revenue forecast tops estimate
Watch: What's next for streaming and the $70 billion TV advertising market?
Jeanine Poggi
Magnite buys video ad platform SpotX for $1.17 billion
Mike Juang

Meanwhile, Roku says Nielsen’s automatic content recognition technology can detect ads in real time, letting advertisers better measure and target Roku audiences.

As part of the deal, Roku also will enter into a long-term commercial agreement to use Nielsen’s Digital Ad Ratings for advertisers in Roku’s ad-buying platform, OneView. Under the agreement, Roku will integrate Nielsen’s ads and content measurement products into Roku’s platform, including Nielsen One. Roku says this will make every campaign running on its platforms automatically measurable by Nielsen. Publishers can also enable Nielsen’s digital content ratings, which will help measure content consumption on Roku. For Nielsen, this adds a streaming TV data source the measurement company can now tap into.

Both companies declined to disclose the financial terms of the acquisition. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021 and remains subject to approval.

In this article:

Mike Juang

Mike Juang covers the world of Ad Tech for Ad Age. He joined Ad Age after writing and producing at CNBC, Cheddar and Bloomberg, and holds a Master's from NYU and from the University of Edinburgh. 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Golden Globes’ ratings slide, again

Golden Globes’ ratings slide, again
Netflix wins big at Golden Globes as ‘Queen’s Gambit’ keeps fueling chess sales: Monday Wake-Up Call

Netflix wins big at Golden Globes as ‘Queen’s Gambit’ keeps fueling chess sales: Monday Wake-Up Call
Ad Age President and Publisher Josh Golden is leaving the publication

Ad Age President and Publisher Josh Golden is leaving the publication
Sephora plans dozens of new U.S. stores in bet on physical retail resurgence

Sephora plans dozens of new U.S. stores in bet on physical retail resurgence
Jeep restores Springsteen ad, and Unilever ramps up racial justice efforts: Thursday Wake-Up Call

Jeep restores Springsteen ad, and Unilever ramps up racial justice efforts: Thursday Wake-Up Call
ViacomCBS says streaming customers grew to almost 30 million

ViacomCBS says streaming customers grew to almost 30 million
Genesis praised for saving Tiger Woods, Burger King redesign beats McDonald’s in poll: Wednesday Wake-Up Call

Genesis praised for saving Tiger Woods, Burger King redesign beats McDonald’s in poll: Wednesday Wake-Up Call
A celebration of creative excellence for Black History Month

A celebration of creative excellence for Black History Month